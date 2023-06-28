The Supreme Court of Justice of the United States rejected this Tuesday a judicial theory that threatened to destroy the current system of weights and counterweights under which electoral processes are governed in the country and that it would have given state legislatures absolute power to change the rules even if they were clearly partisan.

The theory or doctrine in question is called “independent state legislature” and part of an extreme reading of the Electoral Clause of the US Constitution where states are granted the power to define “times, places and forms” to hold elections .

In the sentence of this Tuesday, six among the nine judges of the supreme court (three liberals and three conservatives) concluded that This Electoral Clause does not exempt from judicial control that the courts can make against the laws approved, especially if they intervene to protect other constitutional rights that protect voters and guarantee impartiality..

“The Elections Clause of the Constitution does not shield state legislatures from the ordinary exercise of state judicial review,” wrote the Chief Justice, john robertsrepresenting the majority vote.

Roberts clarified, however, that judicial review has limits and in no case should it appropriate the power that legislatures have to regulate federal elections.

The case of Moore vs. Harper (name of the lawsuit before the Court) took off after the Republican-controlled North Carolina Congress approved a new electoral division map for the 2022 elections that clearly favored the party. Due to the size of its population, this state has 14 seats in the National Congress representing 14 districts.

Protesters for and against abortion after the ruling that overturned Roe vs. Wade, in front of the Supreme Court.

Given the layout of the new map, the Republicans aimed at keeping 10 of these 14 seats despite the fact that in North Carolina the electoral preferences between Democrats and Republicans are more or less even (51 vs. 49 percent approximately, in the last electoral cycle). In other words, they wanted to keep 72 percent of the legislative representation despite having only 51 percent support.

The new map was sued by Democrats and eventually the case reached the Supreme Court of Justice of North Carolina where they were found to be right.

According to this Court, “the state and congressional legislative maps were partisan manipulations that violated the Constitution” and asked them to produce a plan that would give “fair opportunities to the parties to translate votes into seats.”

In last year’s legislative elections, with a map revised by the Court’s order, Democrats and Republicans ended up splitting seats evenly.

The state legislative and congressional maps were partisan manipulations that violated the Constitution.

The decision, however, was divided (4 against 3) and was counter sued by the Republicans. And it was in that lawsuit that the theory of the “independent state legislature” was used to argue that the Court had been wrong because the legislatures, according to their reading of the electoral clause, have absolute power over the elections and that included modifying the maps.

In another ruling, this state court rejected the argument that it had no right to review the actions of the legislature, saying that adopting the theory of the independent state legislature would be “repugnant to the sovereignty of states, the authority of state constitutions, and the independence of state courts, and would produce absurd and dangerous consequences.”.

The case then went to the review of the Supreme Court, whose sentence was the one that was known this Tuesday.

Demonstrations at the US Supreme Court

Although the decision is to keep the status quo and clarifies that the courts can intervene in this type of case, it is very important because other Republican-controlled states have been passing laws changing voting rules for several years and/or alter the legislative maps and which in turn are the subject of lawsuits.

Interestingly, the case came close to falling off late last year. After the November elections, the Republicans expanded their majority on the North Carolina Supreme Court, going on to control 5 of the 7 seats.

That new court overturned the previous decision, arguing that map manipulation (or gerrymandering, which is the term in English) if it was legal in the state and that the judiciary did not have the right to intervene in the decisions of the legislature.

Many thought that, after that, the national Supreme Court was going to abstain given the change of circumstances.

Even so, the Court insisted on maintaining its power over the case and proceeded to its study and subsequent ruling.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington