At 6:30 pm this Sunday afternoon, the United States will come to a standstill to watch the Super Bowl, which is, among other things, the final of American football, the most popular sport in the country. Although it is a game that will define which team (between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs) will take the annual championship of the National Football League (NFL), it is more than that.

The singer Rihanna has chosen for her return an event that in the US alone exceeds 100 million viewers: the Super Bowl. Photo: Photo courtesy Apple Music

This event is also highly anticipated for the halftime show, in which international artists are invited. In this version, Rihanna will be in charge of the show, joining a list of other characters who have performed such as Michael Jackson, Prince, The Rolling Stones, Shakira, J-Lo, among others.

There will be more than 63,000 people who will attend the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona. In the city, as in others that have hosted the NFL final in the past, the preparations to receive that many fans are many.

For example, in the version of the 2022 Super Bowl, which was in Los Angeles, the city received a large figure of US$477 million. For this reason, many administrations fight to be the venue for the event, which is not only sporting, but also social and commercial.

Local Glendale businesses will receive about $125 billion, which would be distributed as follows: $78 million in lodging, $13 million in transportation, and $35 million in restaurants.

For companies it is a business to be present at the event, since an audience of 90 million people is estimated at a national level, without counting viewers from other countries. On average, $7 million is charged per 30-second commercial at halftime.

If you want to gauge a little more what moves American football in the US, of the 100 most watched television programs in 2022, 87 were NFL games. Only two corresponded to the World Cup in Qatar. The television rights were sold by the NFL for more than $110 billion.

The betting sector is also on the rise. According to the American Gaming Association, the game will amount to a record US$16 billion, 110% more than in 2022.

Other figures

More than US$5,000 million moves around the Super Bowl, which makes it an attractive event in commercial and advertising terms.

$85 dollars It is the amount that, on average, a person spends on the Super Bowl.

3.6 million kilos of guacamole are consumed at the Super Bowl.

50 million cans and bottles of beer are sold in the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

232 countries where the Super Bowl is broadcast.

$164,000 dollars will be the prize for the winning team.

US$600 thousand and US$10 million costs the production of the halftime musical event.