Yesterday evening, Thursday, the Egyptian national team qualified for the final of the “Cannes” after winning the penalty shootout over Cameroon.

The referee, Gassama, angered the Egyptians because of the many violations he charged with the Cameroonian team, as well as ignoring some of the mistakes made by the Lions players against the Pharaohs.

Pharaohs coach Gassama also gave Queiroz a yellow card for objection, before he was sent off in the last minutes of the second half.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Queiroz said: “Once again, unfortunately, they have appointed these kind of referees for a match of this level.”

He added, “Referees do not have experience or level, their only goal is to show.”

“It started in the dressing room, where before we started the match, Gassama came to us to scare us.”

The Pharaohs coach explained that despite all that Gassama did, “we were the best team in the second half and in the penalty shootout.”