According to officials in the pharmaceutical sector in Egypt, price increases have reached about 2,000 pharmaceutical items since late last year until now, out of nearly 17,000 items circulating in the Egyptian market.

As a result, a member of the Egyptian parliament, Mahmoud Qassem, called on the Egyptian government to confront the phenomenon of continuous increases in drug prices.

Qasim attributed the reasons behind this increase to the lack of raw materials needed for production, or their accumulation in ports, due to the lack of dollar liquidity required for the release of goods, in addition to the high prices of freight and raw materials globally.

In early 2017, the Egyptian government decided to increase the prices of 3,000 pharmaceutical items at once, after the decision to liberalize the price of the Egyptian pound. Since then, the health authorities have not resorted to repeating that step in the wake of the global economic crisis that repercussed Cairo, but they periodically review requests submitted by pharmaceutical companies to re-price their products.

Medicine is one of the rare products in Egypt that circulates at a price that the government decides in advance, and companies or pharmacies are not allowed to change it.

pricing mechanism

For his part, the head of the Chamber of Medicines Industry in Egypt, Jamal Al-Laithi, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that the Egyptian Medicines Authority has a mechanism in agreement with companies to consider drug prices in light of the increase in production costs and the high exchange rate of the dollar, specifying the details of the current situation. On a number of points:

The existence of a difference between the official and free price of the dollar is one of the reasons for the current crisis.

Pharmaceutical companies submit applications to the Drug Authority and they are studied by a specialized committee.

There is no statistics on the number of medicines that have recently increased in price, but all companies have benefited from this increase, by 15 percent of the number of items produced by each company.

The rate of increase in the prices themselves differs according to the type of medicine. For example, medicines for chronic diseases are lower in rates of increase because the patient uses them constantly. In the case of non-chronic medicines, or nutritional supplements that the patient may dispense with, the rate of increase is slightly higher.

The recent price increases “did not achieve the target for companies, and therefore you need to sit down with the Medicines Authority (the authority responsible for reviewing prices) to agree on a new mechanism to move prices.”

We take into account the social distance with the government when considering drug prices. Because the citizen is forced to buy it, and there is an understanding with the Egyptian Medicines Authority in this file.