Mexico.- This Thursday, the National Commission of Partisan Justice of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) approved the expulsion from its ranks of the former governor of the state of Sinaloa, Quirino Ordaz Coppelthis for having accepted the position as Ambassador of Mexico in Spain.

In the resolution, the internal body of the opposition party to the ruling party made it clear that the reason for Ordaz Coppel’s expulsion was that he had not complied with the call not to accept a position offered by a party “antagonistic” to the PRI.

It was last year, when in an event held in Culiacán, Sinaloa, where the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He announced that he would invite the then Sinaloan state president to join his government. Days later, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) reported that the head of the Federal Executive Power had offered Ordaz Coppel the embassy in the European country.

This day, the tricolor announced that, in a private session, the plenary session of the National Commission of Partisan Justice determined, after the votes of the members of the organization, to expel the current ambassador from the ranks of the party force.

“Resolved by majority vote of its members, to expel citizen Quirino Ordaz Coppel from the ranks of the party, for having committed acts of serious indiscipline against the determinations of the National Political Council, as stated in article 250 of the Statutes,” noted the document.

In this sense, today’s opposition force stated that the former head of the state Executive disregarded the resolution issued by the National Political Council of the PRIwhich urged him to reject the offer made by the government of the Fourth Transformation.

It was during the first days of this month of March of the current year when the Senate of the Republic ratified the appointment of Quirino Ordaz Coppel as the new ambassador of Mexico in Spain.

Before the vote in the Upper House, the PRI national president, Alexander Morenowarned that, by taking protest, the process for the expulsion of Ordaz Coppel would begin.

“Citizen Ordaz Coppel did not abide by the resolution of the National Political Council and agreed to hold a position in the Federal Public Administration for a government emanating from a political party antagonistic to the Institutional Revolutionary, and with which there is no coalition agreement,” pointed out the PRI body on the separation of the former governor of Sinaloa.