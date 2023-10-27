The Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office ordered the definitive filing of a complaint against the former president of Bolivia Evo Morales (2006-2019) for crimes against national security and treason against the Peruvian homeland, presented in January 2023 by Congressman Jorge Montoya, from the ultra-conservative Renovación Popular party.

The fiscal document, which was made public this Thursday, states not to formalize or continue the preparatory investigation into Morales for the alleged commission of a crime against the State and national defense “in the form of attacks against national security and treason against the country.”

The prosecutor of the Second Provincial Corporate Criminal Prosecutor’s Office of Puno, Efraín Mallea, thus ordered the filing of this case in the manner and form of the legislation.

Montoya filed this complaint against Morales in January 2023, when the country was going through a turbulent period due to anti-government protests. which began after the failed self-coup of former president Pedro Castillo (2021-2022), now imprisoned.

The congressman accused Morales of inciting in this context of protests in the Puno region and promoting it to join Runasur, a transnational organization promoted by the former president of Bolivia that brings together left-wing social and political movements to “articulate a plurinational America.”



The complaint also included the former regional governor of Puno, Germán Apaza, to whom it attributed the alleged commission of the crime of usurpation of powers, for having promoted the presence of Morales in Puno.

The former president of Bolivia Evo Morales returned to his country from Argentina on November 9. Photo: Fernando Cartagena. AFP

In this sense, the prosecutor also archived the investigation against the former regional governor.

The former Bolivian president maintained an active presence in Peru, especially in the southern regions of the country, during the Castillo Government with the aim of encouraging the integration of regions like Puno to the Runasur project.

He has also been very active on social networks with opinions about the crisis in Peru and messages to defend Castillo since his dismissal by Congress, after the failed self-coup attempt.

On January 9, The Government of Peru prohibited him from entering the country along with eight other Bolivian citizens. whom he accuses of having carried out “proselytizing political activities” that affected “national security.”

The same month, the Peruvian Congress declared him persona non grata “for his constant incitements in national politics” which, in the opinion of Parliament, seek to “unbalance the internal order of the country.”

Several protesters call for the immediate closure of Congress in Peru.

This Thursday, the Former president of Bolivia Evo Morales stated that “lies and political persecution” failed and He thanked his lawyers following the announcement by the Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office to file the complaint against him.

“The lies and political persecution of the right-wing enemy of the people fail in the face of the truth and dignity of our struggle,” Morales wrote on his social networks.

He thanked his lawyers in Bolivia and Peru who defended him against the accusation, which he considers “armed by politicians who betrayed and overthrew” the then Peruvian president, Pedro Castillo, who is in jail.

“I ask the Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the massacres of indigenous brothers by the illegitimate Government of Dina Boluarte with the same speed that they set up the process against me for requesting the integration of our people,” concluded the former president.

EFE