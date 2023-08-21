The “Military” website, which specializes in military affairs, stated that the US Department of Defense “The Pentagon” plans to allow the use of the calculator in the examination measuring the academic competencies of applicants for recruitment and military jobs.

And here we are talking about the “ASVAB” test, in which participants are currently prohibited from using a calculator, in a step aimed at knowing the applicant’s arithmetic capabilities without any outside help.

This decision could help change the stagnation in the US Army recruitment process, which is attributed to the fact that many young Americans do not score enough on the exam to be accepted.

In the event of an official announcement of the move, the army entrance exam will become similar to American university admission tests such as the ACT, which has eliminated the use of a calculator.

A Pentagon official said the department is following a systematic approach to assessing the impact of using the calculator, and therefore a method will be developed to include its use in the test.

The Army, Navy and Air Force expect a decrease in the number of recruits this year, which means that there are two years in a row that these armed forces failed to recruit enough new military personnel.

Among the many reasons for the decline in the number of recruits, the Pentagon refuses to accept many applicants to the US Army because of their poor performance in the proficiency exam.

It is not clear when the US military will begin legalizing the use of calculators during exams.

There is an internal debate in the Pentagon about how to develop the test, which has remained virtually unchanged for decades, at a time when the ways in which young Americans study in schools have evolved, including the use of calculators.

What worries Pentagon officials is that lawmakers may criticize the test as having low standards.

In order to address the shortage of recruits, the US Army launched a course for those who were close to the passing mark but were not so lucky.

This category includes those who failed the competency test or because of the accumulation of fat in their bodies in excess of the required limit.

During a 90-day course, about 12,000 people were able to pass it, which made up for a lot of the deficit in the recruitment process.