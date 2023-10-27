Otis, whose passage through Mexico left at least 27 dead and enormous destruction in the city of Acapulco and other areas of the state of Guerrero, is considered the most powerful hurricane to hit the Pacific coast of the North American country.

Its rapid strengthening, which occurred in less than 12 hours, left scientists baffled, and gave the population less time to prepare before its arrival.

On Sunday, forecasts from the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) described Otis as a tropical storm. But just before entering the tourist city of AcapulcoOtis increased in intensity until it became a Category 5 hurricane with sustained winds of 270 kilometers per hour.

It managed to strengthen itself because it found an area of ​​highly warm ocean waters, which were around 31°C in temperature.

This ocean heat, which functions as fuel for hurricanes, is attributed by meteorologists to various factors, such as the El Niño phenomenon and a heat wave enhanced by global warming that also hits the Mexican coasts.

But experts maintain that another phenomenon may have played an important role in Otis’s development.

This is the Warm Pool of the western Pacific Ocean, an area where water temperatures are much higher than the rest of the ocean.

“We are in the eastern Pacific, but it does indeed have something to do with it, because we are talking about the same Pacific Ocean, and the waters interact,” Roberto Rodríguez, meteorologist at the National Meteorological Service of Mexico, tells BBC Mundo.

What is the Western Pacific Warm Pool?

There are several regions in the oceans that are warmer than the waters around them due to various oceanic and atmospheric phenomena, such as winds and currents, explains Alejandro Jaramillo, researcher at the Institute of Atmospheric and Climate Sciences of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

He adds that they can be found in all oceans, but there are some, like the Western Pacific Warm Pool, that are “well identified.”

Ocean temperatures in that area are generally above 28ºC.

“Hot pools are something natural and possibly originated when the continents obtained their current configuration,” he comments.

In the Pacific, winds generally blow toward Asia and tend to move warm water in that direction, causing the Pacific Warm Pool, adds Raúl Codero, a Chilean professor at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands.

The expert adds that although this area of ​​high temperatures is not located on the coasts of Mexico, “it is expanding because the temperature throughout the sea is increasing.”

“The term Warm Pool is being used to explain what happened in Mexico, which is not bad, because the waters are certainly warm, but it could cause confusion, because there is not a new pool off the coast of Mexico, but rather a wave of heat,” he explained.

Hurricanes, Jaramillo points out, are affected by the Warm Pool due to the very nature of its formation.

“We can see hurricanes as machines that require energy and that energy is associated with the heat of the water, as well as the interaction between the atmosphere and the oceans. When a hurricane enters a region where we have warmer waters, it is like giving it fuel and the probability that it will intensify is very high,” he points out.

And he adds: “It’s like pouring gasoline on a bonfire.”

A record hurricane

“It is not a normal situation, it is very strange,” says meteorologist Roberto Rodríguez when describing the rapid intensification of Otis.

And the cyclone broke the historical record for the intensification of a hurricane that has affected the Pacific coast of Mexico. Previously, this milestone had been marked by Hurricane Patricia when in 2015, in a period of 24 hours, it went from having sustained winds of 240 km/h to 305 km/h and became the tropical system with the most intense winds ever recorded, according to data analysis firm Moody’s RMS.

However, when it entered the Mexican coast its winds had once again reduced to 240 km/h.

In Otis’ case, his strengthening occurred over a 12-hour period. It went from being a tropical storm with sustained winds of 64 km/h to a 270 km/h hurricane.

“At 12 noon on Tuesday, the hurricane was category 1 and at 9 p.m. of the same day it was category 5,” says Rodríguez.

Raúl Cordero, from the University of Groningen, indicated that what happened with Otis is something that is becoming more and more frequent.

The sea surface temperature is “moving upward” due to global warming, which is why intense, rapidly strengthening storms are increasingly being recorded.

In addition to global warming, this year the planet is experiencing the El Niño phenomenon, a change in the pattern of the trade winds that moves the warm water of the Pacific Ocean towards its central and eastern region, thereby increasing ocean temperatures by 3º to 4ºCwhen they are usually between 26º and 27ºC.

However, it is a natural climate phenomenon, not of human origin, like global warming.

The latter, Professor Cordero reiterated, may have a solution.

“Once we stop the emission of greenhouse gases, the situation will stop getting worse,” he comments.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC News Mundo. Download the latest version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss our best content.

Do you already know our YouTube channel? Subscribe!