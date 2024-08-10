Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/08/2024 – 14:20

The death toll from a plane crash in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, this Friday, the 9th, has risen to 62. The information was confirmed by the airline Voepass (formerly Passaredo), responsible for the flight), on the morning of this Saturday, the 10th. In the balance made on Friday night, the company had reported 61 deaths.

The 58th passenger who lost his life in the tragedy was Constantino Thé Maia. The other four victims were crew members of the aircraft, which departed from Cascavel, in Paraná, to Guarulhos, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo.

Voepass reported that Constantino’s name did not initially appear on the list of boarded passengers “due to a technical issue identified by the company regarding check-in validations, boarding validation and counting of boarded passengers.” The company, however, did not detail what technical problem caused the discrepancy in the lists.

“Out of respect for the identity of the passenger and his family, Voepass decided to confirm the information that Constantino was on board flight 2283 only when there was no doubt,” the company said in a statement. It is protocol in the aviation sector that the victim’s name be released only after contact with the family.

Weather conditions are among the strongest hypotheses to explain the plane crash. Images of the plane crash, which show the aircraft falling into a vertical spin, a position known as a “flat spin” in aviation circles, are the main indication that the accident occurred due to a loss of lift, a “stall”.

According to experts, the aircraft’s loss of lift may be associated with the formation of ice on the plane’s wings, but only the investigation will be able to provide the answer.