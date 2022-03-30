Miguel Herrera has been under the media spotlight in recent days. The technical director of Tigres has severely criticized Gerardo Martino and has recommended that he leave the reins of the Mexican National Team. These statements would have caused annoyance both in the UANL as a whole and inside the Tri. However, this has not been the only action of the “Louse” that has earned him criticism.
According to the most recent reports, the feline strategist was absent from Tuesday’s training to go from Nuevo León to Mexico City and record his participation in the Televisa program “Losing judgment”. Through his social networks, the producer Guillermo del Bosque shared a photograph with Miguel Herrera and in the publication he thanked him for his participation in the show.
“My dear Miguel Herrera recording” Losing judgment “. Thank you for your love and unconditional support that you traveled from Monterrey to CDMX and back today,” the television producer wrote on his Instagram account.
The Mexican technical director has been very active in the media in recent days after running for the tricolor team in case Gerardo Martino is fired. The board of the felines has already caught the attention of “Piojo” and has asked him to focus fully on winning the Liga MX Clausura 2022 title.
Tigres will face Xolos de Tijuana next Sunday, April 3 at 7:00 p.m. at the Volcano. The UANL team arrives at this duel in second place in the general table with 23 units. The squad led by Miguel Herrera experiences a sweet present and has the most prolific forward in the championship.
