In the ten months of this fiscal year, The United States has issued almost 375,000 visas to Colombiansa record figure in history and which makes previous statistics pale.

This is indicated by an analysis carried out by this newspaper last week and which was based on official statistics of the US government in the State Department.

Of them 364,000 have been for tourism (B1/B2 visas) while another 10,000 (approximately) in other categories such as for business, students and work.

On average, according to the advance study, the US embassy would be approving about 37,500 visas per month. If this trend continues in the remaining two months of the fiscal year (those for August have not yet been published while September is in progress), the figure for the year could close with some 450,000 approved visas.

But this data only includes visas for “non-immigrants.” Although the total number of visas for immigrants, that is, those that lead to a residence, are unknown, these have also been growing since Gustavo Petro’s government arrived and made migration to the United States one of its priorities.

In particular, for the effort that Ambassador Luis Gilberto Murillo has been making so that Washington expands the visa quotas for Colombians and speeds up the procedures in the country.

Murillo announced last week, in fact, that the United States has already approved at least 17,000 applications for immigrant visas under the new family reunification program, which allows United States citizens or holders of green card bring your family members in Colombia through an expedited process.

Some of the requirements may change at the consulates without prior notice.

According to Murillo, there are another 50,000 applications in process. In other words, The issuance of visas for Colombians, both non-immigrants and migrants, is rapidly expanding..

To put it in context, in fiscal year 2019 – the last “normal” year before the covid-19 pandemic hit and countries closed their doors – the United States approved about 200,000 visas for Colombians in all categories (average of 16,500 monthly approximately).

That is less than half of what is expected this year once the current fiscal period closes.

Largely, The historical figures for 2023 are also associated with the pandemic and the efforts that the United States has been making to catch up..

Luis Gilberto Murillo, Colombian ambassador in Washington.

Given the closure of consulates around the world in 2020 and the slow recovery of the pace in 2021 and 2022 (post-pandemic), a huge delay was generated in the issuance of visas that resulted in long waiting times for appointments.

In the case of Colombia, These reached up to two in line to obtain an appointment at the consulate in Bogotá.

But since last year the United States expedited the operation in Colombia by appointing dozens of consuls to redouble the effort. Which would have translated into the numbers that are recorded today.

It remains to be seen if this is an effort that will be maintained over time. And although appointment wait times have been reduced, they still remain unusually long.

Colombian travelers need a visa if they stopover at a United States airport.

However, according to statements given last week by Julie Stufft, of the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs and Visas, the idea is to preserve the current pace.

“Regarding visas for Colombians, this year our embassy in Bogotá has issued a record number and we hope that this will continue in future years. It is important that the number of Colombians traveling to the United States increases, which is the main destination for Colombians and We hope it continues to be so,” Stufft said in the framework of a meeting at the Colombian Embassy in the United States, where the Colombia-United States Consular Group met for the first time in four years to discuss priorities in the migration agenda.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68