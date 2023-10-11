Home page politics

From: Tadhg Nagel

The war in Israel claims many lives on both sides. Behind the Hamas attack there is a possible calculation by the terrorist organization.

Gaza – The Israeli government is responsible for the surprise attacks Hamas, in which at least 1,200 Israelis were killed and another 150 civilians were taken hostage, threatened massive consequences. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed revenge and announced the destruction of Hamas. The US government expects a ground attack on the Gaza Strip in the near future.

At least 950 Palestinians have already lost their lives to Israeli air strikes. Such a reaction should come as no surprise to Hamas. With its attack, however, it accepted high civilian casualties on both sides. Although it cannot be said with certainty what motive the Islamist organization had for this War in Israel has, but there are possible explanations.

Destroyed buildings in Gaza – Hamas accepts civilian casualties. © IMAGO/Bashar Talebapaimages

Israel’s unstable domestic political situation favors war – Netanyahu does not live up to his image

The timing of the attack appears to be due to the unstable domestic political situation Israel excellently chosen. Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has repeatedly portrayed himself as a hardliner in the fight against Palestinian terrorism in the past, is under great pressure. His efforts to significantly weaken the power of Israel’s Supreme Court led to mass protests. He himself was charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust. There is a core supporter of his right-wing government, some of which consists of openly racist ministers, and has long been calling for tougher action against the Palestinians. However, the attack, and especially the hostage-taking, seriously questions his image.

The situation is particularly difficult for the Israeli government because of the many hostages that Hamas took during its attack on the Israeli border area. They represent a powerful means of pressure for the terrorist organization. In the past, Israel has negotiated for years to bring back its citizens – and even their dead bodies. The political scientist Peter Neumann, who researches Islamist terror, suspected this ntv on the one hand, a demonstration of power. On the other hand, they have the function of “luring the Israelis into the Gaza Strip.” This then carries the risk of house-to-house fighting that “produces very ugly images”. These would then further fuel the anger of the Palestinians.

Hamas uses anger to “turn the perpetrator into the victim” – it urgently needs support from the population

Hamas will then use such anger to carry out “a perpetrator-victim reversal.” In an effort to portray Israel as just as bad as itself, “an attempt is made to mobilize the ‘Arab street’ for itself and against Israel.” The anger of the Palestinians is intended to generate support for violence against Israel – and Hamas’ declared goal of destroying the Israeli state.

Such popular support is urgently needed for Hamas, given its patchy record in administering the Gaza Strip. Since coming to power in 2007, the Hamas leadership has tried to convince Palestinians that it, not the Palestinian Authority (PA), can govern better. This has partially succeeded; despite international economic isolation, Hamas provides services such as garbage collection and law enforcement far more effectively than its PA predecessors in Gaza, according to the US portal Foreign policy writes. In addition, Hamas presents itself as less corrupt than the PA leaders.

Hamas can only claim leadership to a limited extent – war in Israel as self-staging?

Nevertheless, Hamas is limited in its ability to claim leadership based on the quality of life of ordinary Palestinians as they struggle with high unemployment and poverty. The organization could score points in terms of domestic policy if it succeeds in showing that – unlike the PA – it can do something to counter the Israelis. Support for more extreme elements of its own organization and potential competitors, especially the “Islamic Jihad in Palestine,” could also fall into Hamas’s hands. In this way, the Islamists could continue to present themselves as a voice of resistance against the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and the closure of the Gaza Strip.

What is “Islamic Jihad in Palestine” The “Islamic Jihad in Palestine” (also: “Al-Quds Brigades”) is a militant Islamist group that advocates armed resistance against Israel and the creation of an independent Palestinian state in the territories occupied by Israel. The organization was founded in the Gaza Strip in 1981 and is separate from the Palestinian Hamas movement. Both share similar political goals. The organization is also said to have been involved in the attack on Israel. The group is known for its involvement in armed conflicts with Israel and has repeatedly carried out rocket attacks on Israeli cities. It is classified as a terrorist organization by some countries, including Israel and the United States. The stated main goal is the elimination of the State of Israel and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state encompassing the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem. Islamic Jihad in Palestine also has close ties to Iran and often receives support from the Islamic Republic.

Hamas leader points to West Bank – Israeli settlement construction as justification for violence?

Mohammed Deif, the leader of Hamas’ military wing, already made this claim clear in a recorded message. Referring to the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, he said it had been decided to end the Israeli “crime”. The West Bank was conquered in the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and has been under Israeli military administration ever since. Further areas of the territory allocated to the yet-to-be-founded Arab state in 1947 as part of the partition plan were annexed by Israel in 1980 – in violation of international law, according to a UN Security Council resolution. Since then, Israel has built numerous settlements there and displaced residents, which has been sharply criticized internationally.

There have been repeated acts of violence against Palestinians here in recent years, and cases have increased sharply recently. The Israeli military did not intervene in raids on Palestinian farmers. In addition to the West Bank, Mohammed Deif referred loudly Reuters on the events surrounding the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. He said he began planning the attack on Israel after a raid on Islam’s third holiest site. Israeli forces violently entered the mosque during Ramadan. The location of the building is also sacred for Jews; two Jewish temples used to stand there. Jews are allowed into the complex, but are not allowed to pray there; There are always arguments.

Hamas attack is not a spontaneous reaction – The date of the attack is also not a coincidence

Last week, Israeli settlers also broke into the mosque to pray. Nevertheless, it seems impossible that Hamas’ attack was a spontaneous reaction to this. A source close to Hamas told Reuters revealed that the organization had waged a years-long campaign to persuade Israel that the group did not want armed conflict and could be appeased with economic incentives. “In recent months, unprecedented intelligence tactics have been used to mislead Israel.” The date of the attack is also no coincidence – it is almost exactly 50 years after the start of the Yom Kippur War, in which Arab states attacked Israel in 1973.

Half a century later, the situation with Israel’s neighbors has improved significantly. In recent years in particular, Israel has drawn closer to Saudi Arabia through US mediation. Together with Bahrain, they were the first Gulf states to sign an agreement with Israel in 2020. Morocco and Sudan also announced that they wanted to normalize their relations with Israel.

Above all, however, relations with Israel’s immediate neighbors have improved. A peace agreement was signed with Egypt in 1979, ending 30 years of war. In 1994, a similar agreement was reached with Jordan, which had been at war with Israel for over 46 years. If nothing else, Hamas could hope that an Israeli invasion of Gaza and the resulting violence will derail these efforts. (tpn)