‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ marked the return of cooking programs to Peruvian TV and its great reception is reflected in the hundreds of comments that can be seen on social networks. However, despite the fact that Latina’s proposal was new to many, it was not the first culinary competition format to be held in our country. In 2011, América TV premiered ‘MasterChef Peru‘ with Gaston Acurio at the head, but it did not have the same acceptance at the time. If the dynamics were almost the same, why did one have a better reception from the public than the other?

How was ‘MasterChef Peru’ with Gastón Acurio?

‘MasterChef Peru’ It premiered on the screens of América TV in August 2011, in the midst of the rise in recognition of Peruvian gastronomy worldwide. In addition, the host of the show was one of the greatest exponents of our country’s cuisine: Gaston Acurio. The program was broadcast on weekends and the participants were amateurs and experts, who were advised by the judges. astrid gutsche,Mitsuharu TsumuraandRenato Peralta.

After 15 weeks of competition, elimination stages and creative preparations, Jim Daniel Echevarria, contestant from Trujillo, managed to win the title of the only season of the original UK format.

Why was ‘The Great Chef’ better received than ‘MasterChef Peru’?

After 12 years since the end of ‘MasterChef Peru’, Latina presented ‘The Great Chef: Famous’, a similar proposal with the difference that the participants are well-known characters from our environment. However, after its great reception with the television audience in 2023, with its first two seasons, it will premiere a third. Taking this into account, the content creator Hugo Lezama, from ‘Cinesmero’, made a comparison between the reality shows of Latin America and América TV in which he highlighted the main differences that make one more attractive than the other.

“The first difference I found and not many people dare to say is that Gastón Acurio, as a television figure or head of the program, does not work (…) He is overwhelmingly boring. His virtues, obviously, are others, of a commercial and business nature. As a presenter he is not a word virtuoso, he is not entertaining, he is not fast, particularly funny or charismatic.“, he indicated.

“One (‘MasterChef’) is a more classic program, we see the level of investment and attention to detail, the other (‘The great chef’) is like its tropicalized version, to a certain extent I could say that it is its parody, without rigidity and with greater freedom to be more playful“, he analyzed the aspect of the seriousness of the program. In the same way, Lezama emphasizes that all the contestants “are in character.”

Of course, he also made an assessment of the jury, qualifying Giacomo Bocchio as the caustic character, Nelly Rossinelli as the one who puts the tenderness quota, and Javier Masías as the bad guy, all more energetic than the judges of ‘ MasterChef’. Nor is the conductor Peláez far behind, who, unlike Gastón Acurio, is much more dynamic and interacts with everyone, even with a sarcastic tone.

Who was the first winner of ‘The great chef: celebrities’?

In the first season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities‘ We were able to meet the judges Giacomo Bocchio (professional cook), Javier Masías (cooking critic) and Nelly Rossinelli (healthy food tiktoker). The three of them judged the contestants throughout the first season and also chose the first great chef.

Thus, the audience saw a different facet of celebrities to what they were used to, such as the case of Ricardo Rondon who, despite appearing as a character, worked hard in the competition and ended up winning the competition after facing off against Karina Calmet in the grand finale

Ricardo Rondón won ‘The great chef: celebrities’. Photo: Composition LR/Latina

What did Javier Masías say about white television in our country?

Javier Masias spoke about the great popularity of‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ and, during the interview with Peru 21, the judge of the Latina reality show told the reasons for the success of a white television program on the small screen.

“I am surprised that it took so long for it to arrive (a white television program). Those who have had the opportunity to invent this before have not wanted to,” Masías said.

