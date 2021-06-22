The Federation clarified that its players will not play the match against the Czech Republic, scheduled for Tuesday evening, in the third and final round of Group D competitions in the sixteenth edition of the European Cup, and most likely the match for the final price of the Three Lions, in the event that it does not finish the first round at the top of its group.

And he added in a statement: “The duo was confirmed yesterday night that they are in close contact with Scotsman Billy Gilmore,” noting that the players “will self-isolate and train individually in special areas at the English training camp at St George’s Park.”

And the Scottish Federation announced on Monday morning that its young midfielder Gilmore (20 years) had tested positive for “Covid 19” and that he had to isolate himself for 10 days, and therefore he would miss the decisive match to qualify for the final price against Croatia in the same group on Tuesday evening as well. .

The Scottish side did not take any further action, but in the evening, the England team decided to isolate Mount and Chilwell, my Gilmore teammates in the ranks of Chelsea, “as a precautionary measure”, after the two teams’ match at Wembley on Friday, which ended in a goalless draw, in the second round of Group D.

Despite two negative tests, Sunday and Monday, the FA decided, in coordination with the British health authorities, not to risk, and to extend their isolation until Monday.

England occupies second place in its group with 4 points, and it ensured its qualification to the final price, on Monday, before going into the last third round after Belgium beat Finland (2-0) in the second group competition, considering that it will end the group stage in the worst case among the The 4 best teams ranked third.

England will top their group if they beat the Czech Republic, and therefore will play the final price at Wembley Stadium next Tuesday, which means that its two stars will be available to play the match.

But if she draws or loses, depending on the result of the other match in the group between Croatia and Scotland, she can finish the first round in second place and play the round of 16 on Monday, which is the last day of the players’ isolation period, or in third place, and the date of her match in the final price will depend on Its rival, where it can play Sunday or Tuesday.