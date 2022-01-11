The earthquake aroused anxiety in the hearts of Egyptians, which was reflected in the “earthquake” hashtag being the most popular list on “Twitter” in Egypt, as the tweets conveyed the news of the earthquake with some anxiety and anticipation.

In this context, the head of the National Institute for Astronomical and Geophysical Research in Egypt, Gad El-Qadi, revealed new details about the earthquake wave that hit the eastern Mediterranean, saying that the institute monitored two new aftershocks with a magnitude of 3 and 3.5 degrees on the Richter scale, and the last of them was monitored at 07:15 am. in Cairo time.

Al-Qadi added to “Sky News Arabia” that there was another earthquake in Greece this morning, with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale, but no one in Egypt felt it because its center is far from Egypt (about 600 km).

The Egyptian official attributes the feeling of the people of Egypt about the Cyprus earthquake to the fact that it occurred at the time of dawn, which is known as serenity and calm, pointing out that if the earthquake occurs during the day, it may be felt less.

El-Kady says that the concerned authorities in Egypt are closely following the matter, issuing seismic analysis reports and submitting them to the concerned authorities. He also reassured the Egyptians, stressing that the earthquake centers located in the eastern Mediterranean are far from Egypt and did not cause any damage.

According to the data of the National Institute for Astronomical and Geophysical Research in Egypt, the Cyprus earthquake occurred at exactly 3:07 minutes and 46 seconds in the morning local time of the city of Cairo, and the earthquake occurred at a depth of 60 km, at a latitude of 32.15 degrees north, and longitude 31.94 degrees east.

The institute said in a press statement that no data was received regarding the loss of lives and facilities as a result of this earthquake.