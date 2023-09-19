The Libyan Government of Benghazi (east) and the so-called Libyan Arab Armed Forces– under the control of the marshal Khalifa Hafterstrong man of the country – ordered this Tuesday journalists and media outlets to leave the city of Derna (east), devastated a week earlier by Cyclone Daniel and which yesterday was the scene of citizen protests, a local source informed EFE this Tuesday.

She assured that the rescue teams from Algeria and Turkey as well as the medical teams arriving from the westbegan to abandon this coastal town where they arrived days before to participate in the search tasks after torrential rains caused two dams to collapse, releasing 33 million liters of water and washing away neighborhoods, bridges and roads.

“Several buses arrived to transport medical teams from Derna to the neighboring city of Al Qubba and Al Abraq airport (both fifty kilometers away),” the source said. which pointed to fears of an imminent campaign of arrests against bloggers and citizens who participated in the demonstrations this Monday.

“The media blackout on Derna is courtesy of the leadership of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces under the pretext of optimizing the humanitarian aid effort. The only real source of information likely left will be first responders willing (and able) to communicate. Otherwise it will be propaganda through the usual channels“, denounced the researcher specialized in Libya, Madeddin Badi, on his networks.

Thousands of people took to the streets this Monday to protest against the inaction of the authorities after the disaster and some protesters burned the home of the until now mayor, Abdulmenam Al Gaizi, who had been highly criticized for his management and had mentioned up to 20,000 missing.

They also called for the dismissal of the Parliament, controlled by Haftar, Aquila Salah, who they accuse of hindering the country’s unification process after twelve years of conflict following the popular uprising backed by NATO that overthrew Muammar Gaddafi.

The eastern government yesterday claimed to have dismissed Al Gaizi and all members of the municipal council after the opening of a judicial investigation into possible human failures in the collapse of the dams.

Collapsed coastal road in the eastern city of Derna, after Storm Daniel. Photo: AFP/ PRESS OFFICE OF THE LIBYAN PRIME MINISTER

The management of the disaster has been marked by political division and the lack of coordination between the two opposing authorities that are vying for executive power: the Government of National Unity (GNU), based in Tripoli (west) and recognized by the international community, by Abdulhamid Dbeiba; and the Benghazi Government, elected by Parliament and under Haftar’s control, led by Osama Hammad.

EFE