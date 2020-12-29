Highlights: Car designer Dilip Chhabria used to buy his own car two to three times by himself.

To buy his own car, he would take a loan, and sell it to a third person.

Investigation is being done that Chhabria did not scam to save custom duty and GST.

A person who makes a vehicle himself, it is believed that he will sell this vehicle to others and earn profit from it, but the story of the famous car designer Dilip Chhabria is different. He used to buy his own car two to three times by himself. He used to take a loan to buy his own car and later sold it to a third person. Now it is being investigated whether they have paid the loan they have taken, or even the lenders were not involved with them in their racket? Investigations are also on whether Chhabria did this scam to save the amount of custom duty and GST.

In the crime branch investigation, about 90 vehicles belonging to Dilip Chhabria have found fraud. It is expected that this number will be even higher. Mumbai Crime Branch Chief Milind Bharambe said on Tuesday that the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) received a tip last week that DC Avanti, a two-seater sports car – is about to reach South Mumbai. The CIU took possession of the vehicle from outside the Taj Hotel on December 18 after a two-day trap. When the car owner was questioned, the whole story of Dilip Chhabria’s cheating was uncovered.



Registration of same vehicle in Tamil Nadu and Haryana

The car owner is from Tamil Nadu. His car was also registered in Tamil Nadu, but investigation revealed that the engine and chassis number of this vehicle, the same engine and chassis number, have also been registered in Haryana. Since every car has a different engine and chassis number, this disclosure of the same engine and the same chassis number in two different cars surprised the Mumbai Crime Branch officials.



Chhabria arrested after several days of investigation

After this, DCP Akbar Pathan and Senior Inspector Sachin Vazh decided that the car modification studio ‘DC Design’, built in the car, should be questioned by its founder Dilip Chhabria. Chhabria was arrested on Monday after several days of investigation.



Used to take different loans on the same engine and chassis number car

The Mumbai Crime Branch says that Dilip Chhabria was taking different loans from different NBFCs for different cars on the same engine and chassis number. A loan of Rs 42 lakh was taken from a bank on a car. Later he was also selling these vehicles to the third party. DC Avanti was launched by Dilip Chhabria in the year 2016. So far they have sold these cars in India and abroad. Dilip Chhabria has also designed vanity vans of several Bollywood celebrities.