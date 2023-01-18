China’s population declined last year for the first time in more than six decades, according to official figures released this Tuesday, which point to a demographic crisis in the most populous country in the world.

“By the end of 2022, the national population was 1,411.75 million,” reported the National Bureau of Statistics (ONE) in Beijing, specifying that It is “a decrease of 0.85 million since the end of 2021”.

The ONE specified that the number of births was 9.56 million and 10.41 million deaths were registered.

The country’s birth rate has fallen to historic levels due to an aging population, an accelerated decline that analysts say could hurt economic growth and put pressure on public finances.

The last time the population in China declined was in 1960, when the country faced the worst famine in its modern history, caused by Mao Zedong’s agricultural policy called the Great Leap Forward.

China in 2016 lifted its strict one-child policy, imposed in the 1980s due to fears of overpopulation, and in 2021 began allowing couples to have three children.

But those authorizations failed to stem the demographic decline. “Who still dares to have children? The unemployment rate is high (among young people), the covid destroyed everything,” a man in his 30s from Shanghai told AFP.

(Also read: China reopens its borders and returns to a life without sanitary bubbles due to covid)

the number of births in China was 9.56 million in 2022.

What is behind the figures?

The Chinese population, says Xiujian Peng, a researcher at the University of Victoria, Australia, is “getting used to small families because of decades of one-child policy.”

“The Chinese government must find effective policies to promote fertility, otherwise the fertility level will continue to fall,” he added.

Independent demographer He Yafu also points to the “decline in the number of women of childbearing age, which fell by five million per year between 2016 and 2021″, as a consequence of the aging of the population.

The Chinese government must find effective policies to promote fertility, otherwise the fertility level will continue to fall.

The difficulty in reconciling the demands of work with a good education for children, in an ultra-competitive society and with little help from the State, also largely explains the declining birth rate in China, the world’s most populous country.

(You can read: ‘Tragic battle’ in Chinese hospitals, after the spread of the covid)

The local authorities have wanted to help the birth rate with monthly support of a few hundred yuan for new parents and baby checks for each birth.

But those who already have children explain that if they don’t have more it is because of the difficulty of combining the demands of a very demanding job market with the ambition of giving their offspring the best future.

“For many households it is extremely difficult to raise a child, and even that is not handled very well,” says Wenjing, a blogger in her late 40s, for whom government aid is “insubstantial.”

“Many families suffered financially from the pandemic. And in these harsh circumstances, many people decided not to have more children,” explains this woman.

The restrictions due to covid-19 strongly affected the population in China.

China ended its one-child policy in 2016, and in 2021 allowed couples to have up to three children. Larger cities, such as Beijing and Shanghai, have extended maternity leave up to 158 days, and last year health authorities issued instructions requiring local governments to provide child care, albeit for a fee.

However, there are still obstacles, such as the absence of breastfeeding spaces in most workplaces, and the impossibility for unmarried women to freeze their eggs.

A place in a private day care center can cost between 5,000 yuan ($740) and 20,000 yuan ($2,950) a month in Beijing, according to the Asia Society Policy Institute.

Many urban youth also live far from their families in the extended sense, which deprives them of essential help from uncles or grandparents.

(You may be interested in: China: the reasons for global concern about the covid-19 outbreak)

The population will surely continue to decline in the coming years

For Nancy, a 30-plus-year-old mother from Beijing who works in the e-commerce industry, balancing work and taking care of her son is a Herculean task. “I can’t get it together”, she tells AFP.

“If you want to breastfeed the child, you basically have to stop working. But with our situation, we can’t afford it.”

Social expectations about how to educate offspring also play a role. “If you have lower standards, you probably aren’t as married. But most people here raise their children meticulously,” adds Nancy.

“And if you insist on leaving work at five in the afternoon to take care of your child, you will be given less work and you will be overtaken by your colleagues,” she adds.

Those who can, rely on family support. “Our generation’s ability to go to work basically depends on the exploitation of grandparents, who help us educate our children for a few years,” explains Nancy.

The impact

“The population will surely continue to decline in the coming years,” said Zhiwei Zhang of Pinpoint Asset management. “China will not be able to depend on the demographic dividend as a structural driver of economic growth,” the expert said.

“Economic growth will need to depend more on productivity growth, which is driven by government policies.”

News of the population decline quickly trended on Chinese social media, with some people expressing fear for the future of the country. “Without children, the state and the nation have no future,” wrote a user of the social network Weibo, a Chinese version of Twitter.

“Having children is a social responsibility,” noted a well-known patriotic “influencer” on Weibo.

(On other topics: End of anticovid measures in China could generate new variants of the virus?)

India could displace China as the world’s most populous country.

The Chinese population could decline 1.1% on average annually, according to a study by the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences.

China could have fewer than 587 million people by the year 2100, less than the current half, according to the most pessimistic projections of that team of demographers. According to the UN, India could displace China as the world’s most populous country this year.

“A shrinking and aging population will be a real concern for

China,” Peng warned. “It will have a profound impact on the Chinese economy from now to the 2100s,” he added.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*

*With information from AFP