Data on two ship-tracking websites showed the Glory to be a Marshall Islands-flagged cargo ship.

The Suez Canal is one of the most important maritime routes in the world, as 10 percent of international maritime trade passes through it.

The shipping company stated that the ship (MV Glory) ran aground near the city of Qantara, Ismailia Governorate, overlooking the Suez Canal.

The company stated that tugs belonging to the Suez Canal Authority are trying to refloat the ship. Satellite tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press showed the Glory in one lane of the Suez Canal, south of Port Said on the Mediterranean.

It was not immediately clear what caused the ship to run aground. Parts of Egypt, including the northern governorates, witnessed a wave of bad weather on Sunday.

The JCC said the ship was carrying more than 65,000 metric tons of Ukrainian corn bound for China.