Earlier, the two parties to the conflict, the army and Rapid Support, agreed to a 72-hour humanitarian truce, after nearly a week of fighting that left more than 400 people dead and forced tens of thousands to flee the country.

Foreign officials and international organizations have called for an end to the fighting, to enable the Sudanese in the affected areas to obtain food or to flee safely, but the clashes continue north of the capital so far.

According to the American news network, “CNN”, it is still not clear whether the agreement will hold, after several previous ceasefire agreements between the army and the Rapid Support Forces collapsed, with the two sides exchanging blame for violating the terms.

previous attempts

• Attempts to reach a truce collapsed late on Tuesday evening, with renewed clashes between the two parties in central Khartoum, just hours after they agreed to a 24-hour cease-fire.

• Previously, in the last hours of Thursday night, violent clashes and airstrikes took place in the capital, with the failure of intense diplomatic and popular efforts to stop the fighting.

trustless

Although US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken welcomed the announcement by the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces of their intention to abide by the ceasefire on Eid Al-Fitr for a period of 3 days, and the conflict leaders urged him to adhere to the armistice, he said that “the fighting is still going on, and there is a serious mistrust between the two forces.”

According to Blinken’s statement, it is imperative that everyone’s priority be to end the suffering of civilians, reiterating his call to both sides to stop the fighting to help civilians and allow full and unimpeded humanitarian access.

Appeals for a truce have become more urgent in recent days as the death toll rises, and most hospitals in Khartoum are out of work, many of them subjected to bombing attacks.

Why did the armistice not hold?

In an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, the expert specializing in international relations, political analyst Ayman Samir, mentioned a number of reasons behind the failure of the armistice in Sudan, which are:

• The belief of each party that it can achieve its political goals and get what it wants through the tools of military force only, for this reason confrontations erupted and the two parties still believe that their goals can be achieved through violence.

The convergence of strength between the two parties makes each party believe in its victory in the end. We are not between a dominant party and a weak one, but rather an army with a history. On the other hand, the Rapid Support Forces, which have combat experience since 2003 until now, and the Sudanese army had the advantage of the air force. The Rapid Support Forces excel in clashes on the ground.

• The army or the Rapid Support Forces do not accept the armistice because they both raise the slogan of “zero accounts”, meaning that both want everything and refuse the other side to achieve any gain, meaning that there is no room for a political agreement that satisfies both parties.

• There is nothing affecting the stability of the truce between the two parties, as there are no political incentives or great pressures that push them to abide by the ceasefire, especially at this time.

• There are no means on the ground to separate the forces, or to establish evidence of which party is violating the truce.

• In my estimation, there will be a commitment to the armistice if any party suffers a noticeable defeat, or if it is exposed to external pressures, or if any party feels that it may be subjected to internal pressures from its elements.