Bhopal: Responding to a statement by Madhya Pradesh Kisan Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan was ‘starving bare house’, Chauhan said on Monday that yes, he belongs to a starving-bare family, so he understands the pain and suffering of the poor Which an industrialist cannot understand.

Addressing an election meeting in Rajpur town of Ashok Nagar district in the presence of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath as part of the campaign for the 28 assembly by-elections in Madhya Pradesh, Gurjar on Sunday said, ‘Kamal Nath is the second-ranked industrialist in the country. Hungry like Shivraj are not of bare house. They call themselves farmer leaders. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has reacted to this statement.

Congress leaders say that Shivraj belongs to a hungry-bare house. Yes, I belong to a hungry-bare house. I have seen diseases, poverty, problems. I know the pain of the poor. Industrialists know what it is! Carer, Assembly Bamouri, participated in activist conference in District Guna.https://t.co/4yIyQMhwpg https://t.co/p4TfBbX0vA pic.twitter.com/UPXLSLwCha – Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 12, 2020

Reacting to Gurjar’s statement, Chauhan tweeted on Monday, “Yes … I am from a ‘bare-hungry’ family, that’s why I consider his pain and pain. Yes, I am poor, that is why I teach poor sons and daughters as uncles. I am poor, that’s why I give the daughters of poor parents. I am poor, that is why I understand the pain of every poor, I understand the state.

While addressing a meeting in Bamori of Guna district on Monday, Chouhan said that Congress leaders say that Shivraj belongs to a hungry-bare house. Yes, I belong to a hungry-bare house. I have seen diseases, poverty, problems. I know the pain of the poor What should the industrialists know?