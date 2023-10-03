In a letter released this Monday, seven Republican senators of the United States called on Democratic President Joe Biden to “hold responsible” former left-wing Ecuadorian president Rafael Correa for “corruption” and “human rights violations.”

(Also read: She was a Colombian who sent heartbreaking audio before dying in a nightclub fire).

Correa governed the country for ten years for three consecutive terms after winning elections in 2007, 2009 and 2013. He lives in exile in Belgium and is under a prison order issued by the Ecuadorian justice system. who in 2020 sentenced him to eight years in prison for bribery.

The United States Congress is trying to strengthen relations with Ecuador, something that senators say involves holding Correa accountable.

That is why they urged Biden “to immediately hold the former president accountable” for “his participation in acts of significant corruption and violations of internationally recognized human rights in Ecuador.”

The president of the United States, Joe Biden. See also Enrique Tarrio, former leader of the Proud Boys, is sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in the assault on the Capitol

In the letter they recommend that the president use the tools at his disposal. They cite section 7031(c), which allows preventing access to a visa to enter the United States.

(Keep reading: The intimate video of Daniel Sancho that would save him from the death penalty for murder).

The senators, among whom is Marco Rubio, of Cuban origin, complain that despite being “charged in criminal proceedings for ordering the kidnapping of an opposition leader” and an extradition request against him by Ecuador, Correa continues to “travel freely between Europe and Latin America.”

Some of these trips are “to meet with officials of the Venezuelan narco-terrorist regime sanctioned” by the United States, they censure.

Marco Rubio (center), Republican senator.

In his opinion, the Latin American country “has made significant progress” since Correa left power in 2017. and has managed to “strengthen its democratic institutions and promote economic growth.”

Correa’s Citizen Revolution party has a lot of political weight in Ecuador, where he will go to the second presidential round in October led by Luisa González.

(We recommend: Cecilia Priego, renowned actress of ‘La Reina del Sur’, dies at 36).

The electoral campaign has been marred by violence linked to drug trafficking in a country that until recently was free of this plague. despite being located between Colombia and Peru, the largest cocaine producers in the world.

Correa “actively spreads anti-American rhetoric and disrupts his country’s democratic institutions for his own benefit”says Senator Rubio in a statement in Spanish.

AFP