‘Barbie’ one of the highest grossing films so far in 2023 and has many hidden secrets behind the shooting, and that is that by having actors from the category of margot robbie and ryan gosling nobody would imagine that there would be bribes in the film. Many fans of Mattel’s wrist band were surprised by what Margot revealed in an interview with The New York Times.

Well we know that ryan gosling has earned praise from many for his role which he played in ‘Barbie’; However, few know that the artist was not going to be part of the plot before he received a bribe from the actress so that he could be Ken. But what did he give margot robbie Ryan Gosling to be the dream boyfriend in ‘Barbie’? Here we tell you.

Margot Robbie played ‘Barbie’, the film directed by Greta Gerwing that was released on July 21 in theaters. Photo: Tuenlinea

Margot Robbie bribing Ryan Gosling in ‘Barbie’

Apparently, Ryan was not entirely convinced to play the role of Ken in the film directed by Greta Gerwing, to which margot robbie he did not hesitate to bribe him so that he would not reject the character. During the interview she had with The New York Times, the actress confessed that her bribery consisted of having to give a gift every day of the filming of the Mattel doll to her partner.

“Just come make the ‘Barbie’ movie, I’ll buy you a present every day,” were the words Margot Robbie told the actor.

On the other hand, ryan gosling assured that receiving a gift every day from ‘Barbie’ it was overwhelming and even bewildering. For him, it was something that had to stop at some point, and it did. Among all the details, the last one was epic for both of them: a puka shell necklace.

