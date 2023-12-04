Unintentionally, Magaly Medina helped the name of Ruth Karina and the group Euforia reached the peak of its stardom. On national television and LIVE, the ‘Magpie’ took off her ‘underwear’ while the Peruvian singer sang ‘Come dance’. The moment became so iconic that everyone began to call the musical hit the ‘panties dance’.

Why did Ruth Karina leave the group Euforia?

The departure of Ruth Karina Armas Ríos of the group caused astonishment among the fans and it was not until several years later that the interpreter of ‘Selva Mia’ explained the reasons that led her to go solo. In an interview for Trome, the artist from Pucallpa also clarified the alleged enmity that she has with Ana Kohler.

Ruth Karina He detailed: “The record company proposed to exploit my own name and image.. And that departure was rushed because the situation with my colleagues became unsustainable.” In addition, he explained that the relationship with the other artists in the group was not the best and jealousy played a fundamental role in his departure: “When we arrived in Lima, we didn’t The channels always invite the entire group, They just wanted to be up front. Then they started to feel jealous. and professional envy. The atmosphere became very tense. The manager left and a month later I left. I really didn’t want to leave the group, but they already made my life impossible too much.“However, he confessed that he does not regret having separated.

Ruth Karina clarifies enmity with Ana Kohler. Photo: LR/Instagram composition

He also explained about his rivalry with Ana Kohlery explained that, as Magaly was heading to Kohler as the replacement for Armasthings got tense: “So from there there were their things, not on my part, because I am calm, but, if they touch me, obviously I have to react. I have always tried to avoid back and forth. But she returned to Peru and started talking.”

Why is Ruth Karina’s husband in prison?

An unknown fact for many is that Ruth Karina’s husband, Rolando Ozambela, is being held in the Castro Castro prison for a serious crime. “This happened a day before I presented an album. They caught him in a raid because he did not know that he was facing charges because that case is more than 30 years old.. He was involved in a drug case in Iquitos when I was not yet known. I was with glasses, I took a taxi and left,” she narrated.

