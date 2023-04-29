A wave of Russian attacks with missiles and drones hit several cities in Ukraine early this Friday, leaving at least 26 dead, at a time when kyiv announced that it is ready to launch its counteroffensive and regain ground.

Large-scale Russian attacks, the first since early March, hit several Ukrainian cities.

Total, Russia launched 23 Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles from Tu-95 strategic aircraft from the Caspian Sea region, as well as drones. Anti-aircraft missile units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 21 rockets, in addition to two unmanned vehicles.

In the Ukrainian city of Uman, with a population of about 80,000, at least 23 people, including four children, were killed by a missile that struck a residential building, according to the regional governor, Igor Taburets.

(Also read: NATO and its allies have delivered 1,550 armored vehicles and 230 tanks to Ukraine)

In Uman, at least 23 people, including four children, were killed by a missile that hit a residential building.

“I want to see my children, dead or alive,” Dmitri, a 33-year-old man whose building in Uman was hit by a missile, told AFP. “They are under the rubble,” he added.

In Dnipro, in central-eastern Ukraine, another attack caused two deaths, according to the mayor, Boris Filatov, who reported that the victims are a woman and a 3-year-old boy.

The shelling also hit the capital kyiv, where there had not been a missile attack since March 9. The city’s Military Administration indicated in its Telegram account that there were no victims among the civilian population or destruction of residential facilities. However, a power line was cut by falling debris, which also caused damage to a road, authorities said.

(You can read: Is the end of the war in Ukraine near? This is what intelligence files say)

In Dnipro, in east-central Ukraine, another attack caused two deaths.

In the town of Ukrainka, in addition, splinters from a downed missile fell on a building, injuring a girl who had to be hospitalized, said the local governor, Ruslan Kravchenko.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the shelling was directed against Ukrainian military targets. “The Russian Aerospace Forces launched a salvo of missiles with high-precision and long-range weapons last night against provisional deployment points of the reserve units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” said the military spokesman, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, in his statement on Friday. daily war part.

The department headed by Sergei Shoigu added that all the launch targets were “hit”, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attacks and promised a response to “Russian terror”.

And it is that Russia continuously shelled Ukrainian cities and the country’s infrastructure throughout the winterbut the attacks have decreased in recent months.

(Also: What Zelensky and Xi Jinping said in their first talk since the start of the war)

Facility hit by missile attack, in Dnipro, southeastern Ukraine.

Now, the bombardments appear again when the start of a counteroffensive is expected with which kyiv seeks to reconquer territories occupied by Russia in the east and south of Ukraine.

Just this Friday, the Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, stated that the preparations (for the counteroffensive) had come to an end.

“The equipment was promised, prepared and partially delivered. In a broad sense, we are ready, ”he assured at a press conference.

The equipment was promised, prepared and partially delivered See also Ukrainian migration is shaping up to be the largest in Europe since World War II

The minister added: “As soon as there is the will of God, the weather and the decision of the commanders, we will do it.”

(Keep reading: Ukraine has already received the powerful Patriot anti-missile system, how do they work?)

The possibility of a counter-offensive by the Ukrainian army, bolstered by material delivered by the West, would mean that the war would enter a new phase, more than a year after the start of the invasion.

For its part, Russia, which controls around 20 percent of Ukrainian territory, has mobilized hundreds of thousands of reservists to maintain its territorial gains in eastern and southern Ukraine and maintains the goal of conquering the entirety of Donbas, an eastern region known for its industrial activity.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE