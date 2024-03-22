What does the draft resolution stipulate?

The American draft resolution stipulated “the urgent need for an immediate and sustainable ceasefire to protect civilians by all parties (…) and categorically supports international diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving this ceasefire in conjunction with the release of all remaining hostages.”

The draft resolution also rejects any measures to detract from the area of ​​the Gaza Strip, including through the establishment of official or informal buffer zones, condemns calls to displace the population of the Strip and “rejects any attempts to make demographic or territorial changes” in it.

In addition, the resolution “demands” Hamas and other armed groups to immediately provide humanitarian assistance to all remaining hostages.

What is the face of the Russian objection?

Vasily Nebenzia, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, said that the resolution is overly politicized and actually includes giving the green light to Israel to carry out a military operation in Rafah.

He added that the purpose of the American decision is to buy time and its goal is politicized so that Israel can escape punishment.

Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyansky, described the text of the US draft resolution document as “a familiar American deception.”

He said that Moscow would not be satisfied “with anything that does not call for an immediate ceasefire,” explaining that the draft resolution should have included a “demand” or “call,” but not just a “definition of necessity” for a ceasefire.

Polyansky questioned the wording of the draft and said: “What is imperative? I have a duty to give you $100, but… it is just a necessity, not $100.”

American anger

The US representative to the Security Council responded that the Russian veto was “a vile decision because they want us to fail.”