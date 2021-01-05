‘There was tension between me and Amitabh too’ Rishi Kapoor mentions about this in his book ‘Khullam Khulla’. Rishi Kapoor says, ‘There was a time when there was tension between me and Amitabh Bachchan. We never talked about it, but there was something. Luckily after ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ we both became very good friends and this thing disappeared somewhere. He was an angry young man on the screen at that time. ‘

Amitabh meant secondary role for others Rishi Saheb writes, ‘Amitabh was arguably the greatest superstar of that era. He was an angry young man on screen. Action hero. In Bollywood, action is always asking for a hero. This was the period when the writer-director also wrote the script of his film keeping in mind Amitabh and his action avatar. This was an advantage that Amitabh used to get. Working with him in the film meant that the roles of fellow actors would be lesser than him.

Amitabh never gave credit to fellow artists Kapoor Sahib further says, “We used to believe that the rest of the actors, at that time, Amitabh, we got what was left. Amitabh never accepted this thing in any book, nor in any interview. He never gave credit to his fellow artists. He always gave credit to the writer-directors. Then whether it is Salim-Javed or Manmohan Desai.

There was no hesitation in working together In the book, Rishi Kapoor further says that his co-actors have played a big role in Amitabh’s success. Be it Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna or Shatrughan Sinha or Dharmendra. The truth was that actors did not even hesitate to do secondary roles then. Then the actors used to take these things very easily. Nobody considered themselves inferior. Rishi says, ‘It was not that one was a bad actor and the other was good. The only thing was that the serpentine coin was running. But this is not possible today. No mine works with each other today. No other actor is willing to work with any third superstar.

‘Khan would not like to be a secondary in the film’ In ‘Khullam Khulla’, Rishi Kapoor writes frankly, ‘If Shah Rukh Khan is ruling the industry today, Salman Khan or Aamir Khan would not like to work with him in secondary role. Vinod Khanna did an amazing job in ‘Khoon Sweat’. Shatrughan Sinha robbed Majma in ‘Kala Patthar’. Shashi Uncle worked forcefully in ‘Kabhi Kabhi’. All were in secondary roles, but all worked together.

Every fan of Hindi cinema has a desire that has been incomplete since the 90s. The three Khans of Bollywood want to be seen together in a film. Hasrat’s Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan’s fans sit in a theater together and play whistles. The three mines express their desire for work together, but the engaged hands sometimes pretend to be a story, sometimes a budget and sometimes dates. The late actor Rishi Kapoor had said very strongly that the three Khans can never work in a film even if they want to. He gave some arguments behind it, which is really Kaabil-e-Gaur.