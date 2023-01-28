The controversies continue! R’ Bonney Gabriel He made a surprising revelation about his experience in Miss Universe and indicated that he had not washed since the end of 2022.

The miss Universe 2022 continues to generate controversy despite the fact that the beauty pageant ended several weeks ago. There are confusing testimonies among the contestants who fought to win the crown; However, before the victory of R’ Bonney Gabriel, Miss USA, one more controversy has arisen. The young woman classified as the most beautiful in the world, she had an interview with a well-known medium in which she revealed that she had not bathed for almost a month. In this note, we tell you what reasons she had to avoid her personal hygiene.

R’ Bonney Gabriel was the winner of Miss Universe 2022

Expert missologists qualified Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, as the next Miss Universe due to her unparalleled beauty and intelligence. Alessia Rovegno was another of the favorite models of the contest, but no one imagined that it would be R’Bonney Gabriel who would win the event’s top prize.

After a preliminary phase and her presentation in the contest, the Miss Universe juries decided that Miss USA was the one who should wear the sash and the crown of the event for her charisma and great beauty on stage. Everyone was surprised by this result and, shortly after, speculation about a possible boycott within the contest came to light.

Why did R’ Bonney Gabriel avoid washing up a month before the contest?

There are various strategies and secrets for models to shine in the public eye, so R’Bonney Gabriel revealed one of the most surprising tactics. The young woman told that she did not bathe for 20 days and reached the final of the contest “dirty”. Is it for this reason that she did not hug Miss Venezuela?

“We go on stage and we look so beautiful and fresh, but actually, I felt so dirty when I got to the final. I haven’t washed my hair in all this time since I left for the contest on January 1st. With these methods, for the final phase, I was able to let my hair down. They put a series of products on me that allowed my curls to look spectacular “she indicated at the beginning.

Finally, she added that tanning on a catwalk is important to her: “I self-tan because I’m fair-skinned and when you’re on stage, the lights lighten you up and you want those muscles to explode.”

R’ Bonney Gabriel relinquishes the crown and Morgan Romano assumes as miss USA

As is known, the position of Miss USA entails carrying out a large number of trips and activities throughout the North American country, but, upon being crowned as Miss Universe, R’Bonney Gabriel will have to fulfill other tasks. For this reason, the model decided to give up her crown and give it to Morgan Romero.