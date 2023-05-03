Eliminated from the Champions League and the French Cup, and current leader of Ligue 1 but with Olympique de Marseille eating at their heels, five points behind, Galtier’s Paris Saint Germain is not exactly characterized by being a team that will remain in the history of the club for having achieved important titles, and its cycle sounds more like failure considering the magnitude of the figures it has.
One of them is that of Lionel Messi, the best player on the planet and recently world champion with the Argentine team in Qatar 2022, who already feels more outside than inside the Parisian cast as of June, and more after the decision that the institution has just taken with the “Flea”.
It is that the 35-year-old from Rosario was fined, as reported by L’Equipe and RMC Sport, with a two-week suspension, in which he will not receive his salary, will not play with the team nor will he be able to show up for practice with the rest of his companions.
This is because the club considers that it was “a serious mistake” that Messi traveled to Saudi Arabia in the middle of the season: the “10” left with his family last Monday to fulfill some commercial commitments as Tourist Ambassador of that country, which did not go down well with the leadership of the French cast.
What games will Messi miss at PSG?
Messi will miss the league games against Troyes and Ajaccio. If the sanction finally stays in two weeks, Leo could return to a playing field to face Auxerre on May 21.
