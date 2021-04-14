Although he lived with Queen Elizabeth II for more than 70 years and even before her accession to the throne, Prince Philip did not win the title of King.

Prince Philip (99 years old) left our world on Friday in Windsor Castle in the county of Berkshire, southeast England, one of the official residences of the ruling family in Britain.

The Duke of Edinburgh married Queen Elizabeth II 5 years before her accession to the throne (in 1947), when she was crown prince, during the rule of her late father, King George VI.

In the British monarchy, there is a law that allows women who marry the king or the heir to the throne to obtain the title of queen when her husband assumes the throne, but men who marry the queen do not obtain the title of king, and he is considered “the consort” only.

And men get the title of king in one case, which is heredity.

When Prince Philip married the Queen, a former prince of Greece and Denmark, he was not on the list of those who would assume the British throne.

It took 5 years for Philip to obtain the title of Prince, that is, in 1957, since since his marriage to the Queen he had only held the title of Duke of Edinburgh.

The strange thing is that his son, Prince Charles, is a candidate for the title of King of Britain.