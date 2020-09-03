Highlights: In Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district, about a dozen families have put posters of ‘Makan Bikau Hai’ outside their house.

Residents of village Gangnauli have told the reason for their decision to be fed up with police harassment

These people have demanded justice from CM Adityanath, these families are talking about leaving the state if justice is not available.

Ajit Goyal, Baghpat

Nearly a dozen families have put up posters of ‘Makan Bikau Hai’ outside their house in village Gangnauli in Baghpat district of UP. The reason for this is that they are fed up with police harassment. These families are talking about leaving the state if justice is not granted.

Satvir Rathi, the husband of village head Sudeshna, who pleaded for justice to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accused the Doighat police of harassment in front of the media. He said, ‘The police caught my son Praveen on 30 August while coming from the farm. After this, he made a fake claim that he was injured in a police encounter and a country-made illegal gun was caught from him. He said that if the family does not get justice now, they will leave the state.

Police refusal

In this entire case, the CO said that these allegations were baseless and said, ‘Some people have been informed to put posters outside their homes. Caught crook Praveen Rathi has five cases. Its brother Pramod Rathi, who was a prize of one lakh, has been murdered in a gang war. Another brother Ravi is lodged in Agra jail. There are more than one and a half dozen cases against him.