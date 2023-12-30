The writer Jaime Bayly He used his YouTube channel to publish a video and say goodbye to his friend, rock singer Pedro Suárez-Vértiz. The interpreter of 'Me elevé' ceased to exist on December 28, after fighting a degenerative disease. Despite this, the journalist revealed a fact that surprised his followers: Pedro wrote him a song years ago. We tell you all the details in this note.

Why did Pedro Suárez-Vértiz write 'Ghost under pressure' for Jaime Bayly?

In the clip available On the streaming platform, Bayly said that he had just separated from his ex-wife Sandra and that Pedro found out about it. He maintained that a few months later Suárez-Vértiz told him that she had written a song inspired by him and the situation he was going through.

“I was living here (in Miami), I had already divorced Sandra. Pedrito adored Sandra, he loved her very much, he was very close to her. AND Pedrito was affected when Sandra and I divorced. And he, knowing that he was so sad, one day he told me that he was going to write a song inspired by me. The song is titled 'Ghost under pressure,'” he said at the beginning.

What are the lyrics to 'Pressure Ghost'?

The letter It contains a person who has failed in love numerous times, and who, contrary to someone feeling comfortable next to this person, becomes the complete opposite over time. Jaime Bayly stated that when he heard the lyrics, he started crying in his apartment.

“I remember when he sent it to me and I listened to it, alone in my house. Not in this house, in another house, on the island. It made me cry and made me fall to my knees on the floor. I fell to my knees because I felt that Pedrito had visited my soul, he had walked through my spirit. He had taken a tour of the darkest areas of my existence“, he concluded.