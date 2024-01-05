In 2022, the film 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' was released and surprised fans with the cameo of actor Patrick Stewart in his iconic role as Charles Xavier, also known as Professor X. Although it was exciting for many, Since the film served as a bridge to connect with Marvel characters from other franchises, for Stewart, 83, it was one of the worst experiences of his life.

The actor revealed that his participation in the filming was more than disappointing. He expected to interact with other actors and feel in company, but the opposite happened: they left him alone! He recorded the scenes of him alone, an experience that he does not want to remember again. During a conversation with the journalist Josh Horowitzthe veteran film figure moved his followers with his statements.

What did Patrick Stewart say about his experience filming scenes for 'Doctor Strange 2' completely alone?

Patrick Stewart, recognized worldwide for his role as Professor 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' in total solitude.

The actor shared that he did not have the opportunity to interact with anyone, which created an unpleasant experience. “Doing that job was frustrating and disappointing, but in recent years it has been that challenging.”he shared in an interview with Josh Horowitz

Patrick Stewart is a living legend of Hollywood cinema. Photo: Wired

What was the reason why Patrick Stewart filmed his cameo for 'Doctor Strange 2' alone?

In the case of Patrick Stewart, Hollywood is opting to film scenes individually and add visual effects later. This tactic seeks to facilitate schedule management, coordinate locations and perform complex shots without any problem. However, for actors, like Stewart, this practice can be discouraging and sad, as it limits their interaction with their peers and the real environment.