Luciana Fuster She returned to the country after two months in Asia, due to commitments she had to fulfill as Miss Grand International 2023. Her partner, Patricio Parodi, has accompanied her since then and both were in charge of denying rumors of a possible separation. On her side, Parodi Costa was asked by her followers if he would dare to visit Fuster in Thailand. Even Luciana herself stated that he is convincing 'Pato' to live with her in the Asian country, however, he ruled out possible trips in the future. We tell you all the details in this note.

YOU CAN SEE: Luciana Fuster and her forceful response about her possible participation in the Miss Universe

What did Patricio Parodi say about visiting Luciana Fuster in Asia?

In an interview with a local media, the model specified that it is not possible for him to travel to visit his partner. The reason? Luciana Fuster's busy schedule. He assured that even if he goes to see her, there will be days when they will not be able to be together due to the constant activities that she has as queen of the Nawat Itsaragrisil beauty organization.

“We have already talked about accompanying her, but she does not have free time… it is not that she is lying in her bed, as some believe, doing anything… There he is working a lot, even more than he worked here, from morning to night. So going to accompany her means sometimes not seeing her for some days.”he declared to Infobae Peru.

Patricio and Luciana starred in an emotional moment in 'This is war'. Photo: América TV

YOU CAN SEE: Why didn't Luciana Fuster go to Deyvis and Cassandra's wedding? Miss Grand reveals the reason

What did Patricio Parodi say about his relationship with Luciana Fuster?

After it was spoken Of a possible separation of the couple due to the distance that will separate them for a year, Patricio Parodi pointed out that despite the 12-hour difference between Peru and Thailand, both accommodate each other's schedules. He views this separation as a more established agenda for communicating.

“We talk every day, the issue of the schedule doesn't bother me or her since it's 12 hours, everything is more square. Also, I go to bed a little late and we can have a fluid conversation, time passes very quickly too. “I will still miss her a lot,” he said to the same medium.