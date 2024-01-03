'Paco' BazanHe broke his silence and launched harsh qualifiers about his time on reality shows. It is important to emphasize that the ATV figure worked on the show 'Titans' from Latin. Using your brand new account Youtubethe former soccer player gave unknown details of his work as a participant in the television space that he considers to be “a disaster.”

What did 'Paco' Bazán say about his time in 'Titanes'?

'Paco' Bazán launched his YouTube channel with everything. The sports commentator gave his point of view on various current issues, but surprised when he referred to the missing reality show 'Titans', which he worked on. To the driver of 'Sporting' He does not like to talk about this program because he has always claimed to feel “ashamed” of having been part of that show; However, this time he decided to reveal the reasons behind his participation in said television space.

According to Bazán, he talked about 'Titans' because he saw an Internet user's message on TikTok commenting on Latina's reality show, which would have deeply bothered him.

“I prefer not to remember that disaster, that was rubbish. It was a fatal decision that I had in my career, in my life. I did it for the ticket, they paid me very well. I let myself be convinced,” 'Paco' admitted.

Why does 'Paco' Bazán say he feels “deceived” by Latina?

Although 'Paco' Bazán pointed out that one of the biggest reasons why he decided to be in 'Titanes' was because of the money, another point that helped him accept the proposal was the possibility of hosting other Latina shows, such as 'Yo am'. A promise that the channel would never have kept.

“They tricked me because they told me that I was going to host 'Yo soy', 'La Voz' and all that 'fancy' of the Latina programs and that I would join 'Titanes' for a while, but in the end there was nothing,” revealed the former athlete.

