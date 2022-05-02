Not to believe! Oscar Gayoso He was one of the most memorable artists of the 2000s. Who does not remember the long-awaited comedy shows that aired on Saturday nights like “laughter and sauce” either “overwhelmed with laughter”?

Next we will tell you what happened to the life of the character who played the journalist Jaime Bayly for many years with his imitation as ‘Jaimito Baby’how he faced cancer to the lymph nodes and the way he had to deny that he had died after strong rumors.

YOU CAN SEE: Jaime Bayly and Silvia Núñez celebrated their daughter Zoe’s 11th birthday in style

Oscar Gayoso’s career

Comedian Oscar Gayoso He began his artistic career in the program “laughter and sauce”, but when he finished, he continued in “overwhelmed with laughter” with leading and supporting characters. In 2009 she finalized her contract and was encouraged to venture into the world of hosting a television space with the same approach called “super mood”, which was broadcast on Global TV.

This production did not last long on the air and then nothing more was heard of him. In 2014 he was again on the covers of various media, but not for any work, but for his health. The actor confessed on national television that, despite the healthy life he led, he was suffering from lymph node cancer and explained how this disease completely changed him.

That same year, the rumor began that the comedian Oscar Gayoso he had died, but he himself came out to deny the situation and the matter was cleared up.

YOU CAN SEE: Jaime Bayly moved by the death of his sister Doris: “I’m going to miss her damned”

Óscar Gayoso imitation of Jaime Bayly

Jaime Bayly was always a very controversial character on Peruvian television due to the content that his program broadcast, his statements and much more. The actor Oscar Gayoso He was in charge of giving life to the double of the also writer and he did it in the most professional way possible, since it was one of the sketches for which he will be remembered in his artistic career.

On one occasion, the programPublic Enemies” that was broadcast on the Panamericana Televisión channel presented the actor Oscar Gayoso imitating ‘Jaimito Baby’. What caught the most attention is that the comedian ended up kissing the driver, a fact that caused a stir and was widely commented on.

What happened to the life of Óscar Gayoso?

The comic actor is well remembered for his roles in “overwhelmed with laughter”; however, by the year 2009, the manager of Public Relations of America TV He assured that the artist did not have a long-term contract due to his indiscipline. The fact was disputed by Oscar Gayosowho denied that he had any strong problem that qualifies him in such a way.

After his sudden departure from channel 13, at that time, the artist participated in Magaly Medina’s dance reality show called “El gran chongo”, where he starred in intense moments such as when he kissed the model Shirley Arica on the mouth.

Some time later, he continued to be a farmhouse in show programs such as “Magaly TV” for his ampays, but no more was heard from there. Currently, very little is known about the character to the point of not even having social networks where you can follow in his footsteps or find out a little more about his day to day life.

Óscar Gayoso lost 15 kilos due to cancer

After having confirmed on national TV that he was diagnosed with lymph node cancer, it was revealed that the actor Óscar Gayoso lost 15 kilos of weight. “The disease has affected him, he is not feeling well emotionally,” a close friend of the interpreter told the Trome newspaper in 2014.

As time passed, no more details of the life of Oscar Gayoso. The actor would have wanted to keep his disease process in reserve, so, to date, it is not known exactly what his true state of health is.

Óscar Gayoso confirmed that he had lymph node cancer in the “A las eleven” program. Photo: diffusion

Shirley Arica expresses her concern for Óscar Gayoso

The former reality girl, in an interview with RPP Noticias, commented in May 2014 that she had not seen the comedian for some time and hoped that his health would be stable.

“I haven’t heard from him in years. But I still hope that he is fine because he is a good person, “emphasized the Peruvian model after learning that the actor suffered from lymph node cancer. “If so, I send him a kiss and I hope he takes care of himself,” added Arica.