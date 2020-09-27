On Saturday, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) regarding the Bollywood drugs connection. According to media reports, Deepika, Sara and Rakul’s NCBs have confiscated mobiles. At the same time, it is being claimed in the media reports that NCB officials joined their hands in front of Deepika during interrogation.

According to a report by Aaj Tak, when the NCB team was questioning Deepika Padukone regarding the drugs connection. During that time, Deepika broke down three times. She started crying. Seeing all this, NCB officials had advised them not to play emotional cards. According to the report, the NCB officer folded his hands and asked Deepika Padukone to answer the questions correctly instead of crying. NCB told Deepika that it would be better for her if she told the truth.

According to a Times Now report, Deepika confessed to NCB that she had a chat with Karishma about drugs. However, he denied that he had taken drugs. On Saturday, Shritij Ravi Prasad, executive producer of Dharma Production, has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

What happened in chat

Actually, in the drugs chat which was revealed, D is demanding ‘goods’ from K. Media reports claimed that D is Deepika and K is Karishma, an employee of the Kwon Talent Management Agency. You can read chat details here.

D to K: Do you have goods?

K reply: but is at home. I am in Bandra.

K writes: If you want, I tell Amit.

D writes: Yes, please.

K writes: Amit has, he keeps.

D writes: Hash isn’t it?

D writes: not hemp.

K writes: When are you coming to Coco.

D writes: Between 11 and 12½.