natalie vertiz He is one of the most popular show business figures in Peru; Many know her from her time in “Esto es guerra” or from her solid marriage to Yaco Eskenazi. However, her true profession is modeling and since her youth she worked hard to position herself on the best international catwalks.

Her height, warm personality and self-confidence helped her to break through in this business, although at first it was not easy for her, since since she was a child she was tormented by being taller than her classmates, she even became a victim of bullying. In a story time on her YouTube channel, she narrated the details of her.

Natalie Vértiz spent a large part of her life in the United States. Photo: YouTube/Natalie Vertiz

Natalie Vértiz: a childhood full of insecurities

To the surprise of many, Natalie Vértiz revealed that she did not like her height as a child. “From a very young age I was super tall, in fact, this was one of my great insecurities,” she said. At that time, she lived in the United States and was teased at school with hurtful comments.

“When I was 9, 10 years old I didn’t realize how big I was, I felt bigger than my friends, but it wasn’t a problem for me. When I was entering sixth grade, you are already realizing how you are, we went through puberty. At some point in my life I did suffer bullying. Someone had told me in English: ‘she She is a giraffe (she is a giraffe)’ ” he expressed.

Despite the bad moment, Natalie remembers that her mother, Patricia González, was there to comfort and empower her. “He would tell me, ‘my love, you are beautiful.’ She always motivated me. It is very important to empower our children,” she reflected.

Natalie Vertiz in her childhood. Photo: YouTube/Natalie Vertiz

Natalie and Mariana Vertiz. Photo: YouTube/Natalie Vertiz

In her adolescence, Natalie Vértiz preferred not to wear heels so that her height does not stand out more. “When I was fifteen years old my friends were shorter than me and I never wore heels. When they invited me to a prom, I didn’t wear it either, ”she recalled with a laugh.

‘Mamá Lucha’, her grandmother, a key part of her modeling career

At 18 years old and just finished school, Natalie Vértiz asked her mother to travel to the United States, but without being clear about her goals. Until one day, her grandmother, whom she affectionately calls ‘Mom Lucha’, told her about a casting for a renowned international beauty pageant.

“I worked in a couple of restaurants, I was always thinking ‘what do I want to do with my life?’, but I didn’t know exactly. So, my grandmother, who I feel is one of my biggest fans, told me: ‘there is this casting for Nuestra Belleza Latina,’” she said. They drove to Miami at 5:00 am; that was his first approach to the catwalks.

Natalie Vértiz at the Nuestra Belleza Latina pageant. Photo: YouTube/Natalie Vertiz

Natalie Vértiz and her grandmother ‘Mamá Lucha’. Photo: YouTube/Natalie Vertiz

The well-known contest broadcast by the Univision television network brought together hundreds of applicants who stayed for hours to appear before the jury. Around 1:00 p.m., the former reality girl walked in and saw Osmel Sousaconsidered ‘Beauty Czar’ for having been in charge of contests such as Miss Venezuela.

To her surprise, she was accepted. Despite not having won, Natalie Vértiz gained experience and opened the doors to new challenges, such as entering the now-defunct reality show Model Latina in New York, where she placed fourth finalist, and it was there that she realized that modeling was her passion. At the end of this experience, Yaco Eskenazi’s wife returned to Lima to apply for Miss Peru 2011, and she managed to take the crown. From there, her career began to take shape.

Natalie Vértiz at Miss Peru 2011. Photo: YouTube/Natalie Vértiz

Natalie Vértiz at Miss Peru 2011. Photo: YouTube/Natalie Vértiz

Eleven years later, it is still valid in the field. In September of this 2022, she was chosen by the exclusive firm Carolina Herrera to model her designs. It should be noted that now she has also ventured into television hosting with the program “Estás en todas”, she is also a businesswoman by opening her own hairdressing salon, and now she has also ventured into acting with the role of Estefanía in the series “Al fondo hay sitio ”.