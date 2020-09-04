Highlights: Now in narcotics control bureau team action in Sushant case

Early morning raids by Riya Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda

Sameer Wankhede, who is famous for his action against drugs, is investigating

A total of 7 people were suspected of being suspected after drug addiction surfaced

new Delhi

The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput death case has now become the focus of the drugs angle. On Friday morning, a team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided the house of Rhea Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty) accused in the case. Ria’s colleague Samuel Miranda has also been raided. The team was led by joint director Sameer Wankhede. The NCB has also arrested three drug suppliers in this case. Although the investigation of the entire case is in the hands of the CBI, but the NCB became active after the drugs angle surfaced. This is because NCB, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is the agency whose job is to fight drug trafficking and stop the use of drugs.

What is NCB and its work?

The NCB was formed in 1986. The task is to curb drugs in collaboration with various departments of state governments, central government. The help of foreign agencies is also taken in this. The director general of the NCB is usually an IPS or IRS officer. The agencies with which NCB works in collaboration include CBI, Customs, Access and Central Economic Intelligence Bureau.

Who is IPS Sameer Wankhede?

In the Sushant case, when the angle of drugs came to light, a very well known IPS officer Sameer Wankhede has been sent for investigation. Wankhede, who was earlier in DRI, has been specially sent to NCB. He has been in NCB before. Wankhede has previously worked on the connection between the film world and drugs. This officer is considered an expert in drugs and related matters. IPS Sameer of 2004 batch got his first posting as a Custom Officer at Mumbai Airport. Then he was also sent to Andhra Pradesh and Delhi. Under the leadership of Sameer Wankhede, drugs worth about 17 thousand crores have been caught in the last two years.

Has NCB got anything big in Sushant case?

Wankhede does not give a price to celebrities

Wankhede is strongly against any kind of special treatment for celebrities. While in custom, he did not give custom clearance to many celebrities until he disclosed the goods purchased overseas and then paid tax on it. He has booked more than two and a half thousand famous personalities for not filling the tax. In 2013, when singer Micah Singh was caught by a customs officer at Mumbai airport with a foreign currency, when Wankhede took action against him. Sameer has also raided several Bollywood names including Anurag Kashyap, Vivek Oberoi, Ram Gopal Varma.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family claims – their room key still ‘missing’

Threatened, but did not take security

While being the Chief of the Air Intelligence Unit, Wankhede was threatened with death several times. Wankhede was offered security cover when his senior officers contacted the Mumbai Police. But Wankhede refused. Then PM Salim, who was the custom commissioner of Mumbai, said that Wankhede felt that the security of the rest of the AIU officials would come down.

These 7 are under investigation



Riyah Sushant Singh is Rajput’s girlfriend, the main accused in the case. He claimed in an interview to a TV channel that Sushant Singh Rajput used to take drugs.

Gaurav Arya: Hotels in Goa are businessmen. Arya is being asked questions on the money transactions with Riya and her brother Shouvik. Their chats with Riya are also viral in which both are talking about drugs.

Samuel Miranda: Sushant had a house manager. His name cropped up several times during the investigation. Miranda is also named in the FIR lodged by Sushant’s father. Apart from this, he is also under suspicion about money laundering.

NCB questioned Jain- Drug Peddlar Zaid revealed big names

Shouvik Chakraborty: Riya has brothers. Many of his chats are viral in which he is talking to an alleged drug dealer. The CBI has also questioned Shouvik for a long time.

Zaid: NCB arrested them on Wednesday. According to the NCB, Zaid, who runs a restaurant in Bandra, does drug peddling. An amount of about Rs 10 lakh has also been recovered from them.

Karan Arora: On August 28, ‘drug dealer’ Karan Arora was arrested. Hemp was recovered from them. His link to Zaid is revealed in the talk.

Abbas: Abbas Lakhani’s name surfaced in Shouvik’s chats. When NCB caught him, many of his old cases also came to know. In 2018, he also had a death case due to drug overdose.