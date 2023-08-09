Through the famous name of Mr Peet, Peter Arévalo has become a trend on social networks after the elimination of Mónica Torres on what was the first day of the final stretch of ‘The great chef: celebrities’. Although the actress was in the last stages of elimination with Natalia Salas, it was the renowned narrator who took the spotlight before Internet users, who did not hesitate to comment on her permanence in reality.

“How are you going to leave me Natalia and Monica when Mr. Peet had a hard tongue”, “Mr. Peet’s tongue was hard, it’s practically raw…”, “today’s elimination must have been between Laura and Mr. Peet”, indicated some followers who were dissatisfied with Arévalo’s permanence.

However, there was also more than one comment celebrating the continuity of the driver of ‘Under pressure with Mr. Peet’. “Only my horse remains, Mr. Peet”, “Mr. Peet cholo I’ll give you the guinea pig, rue, boil, whatever you want, but you have to win whatever it takes”, “Mr. Peet saved, WE LOVESS!”.

Following the jury’s decision, Mónica Torres becomes the first to be eliminated in the last week of the second season of ‘The Great Chef: Famous’, leaving in competition: Mauricio Mesones, Alessandra Fuller, Laura Spoya, Natalia Salas and Peter Arevalo.

Peláez breaks after the elimination of Mónica Torres

Jose Pelaez,Driver of “The Great Chef: Famous”, could not hold back the tears after Mónica Torres was announced as the last eliminated from the competition. “There is a part of me that always saw you raise that glass. Really. I am very sorry to know that you are not going to continue advancing in this competition, ”he said through tears.

