The name of the loved one, a verse from the song itself, a word that describes a feeling or even physical features of the crush on duty are some inspirations that artists take to name their love songs and enter the heart of the song. public. However, it is not every day that a composition made for a husband is named after a Pokémon.

Why did Mon name one of his songs 'Mew Shiny'?

Norma Monserrat Bustamante Laferte, better known as Mon Laferte, did not find a better way to describe the difficulty of finding love than by comparing it with the hard work it takes to capture the legendary Pokémon: Mew and its Shiny version.

“Mew is a difficult pokemon to find and the Shiny version is more difficult. The song is about how my partner played a lot of Pokemon before he became a dad and now he doesn't have time, but before he played a lot. When we were parents we moved away a lot like couple at the beginning and we started to be just mom and dad and we forgot that it was us. So that's why I made this song to tell him: 'Hey, I'm a Mew Shiny. I'm very difficult to find. I'm like a little gem 'I'm like a diamond and you're not seeing that I'm here for you.' That's what the song is about.”said the Chilean singer.

Song number 13 on Mon Laferte's album Autopoietica is also sung partially in English and, as she herself describes it, it is dedicated entirely to her husband, her love for the popular Pokémon games, and the complicated moments that can occur. live as a couple after having a child. “Why did you turn so cold? (Why did you become so cold?) What turned off your heart? (What turned off your heart?) And still you haven't noticed I'm here (And you still haven't noticed that I'm here)…” says part of the song.

What is a shiny pokemon?

Also known as shiny or variocolor, shiny Pokémon are nothing more than a colorful variation of their species. For example, if a Pikachu is shiny, it will not have the typical yellow color that everyone already recognizes in it, but rather it will have a more grayish tone, something very rare in its species. Therefore, if we refer to a mandw which is usually pink, if we come across a shiny one, it will be rather bright blue. An almost impossible type to obtain.