The 313th edition of the Bogotá classic was for Independiente Santa Fe, who beat Millonarios 2-4 and took away their undefeated record at home for 21 days.. In addition, it was the first time since September 2021 that Alberto Gamero’s team received four touchdowns.

The game was marked by the correct expulsions of David Mackalister Silva and Daniel Giraldo, that unbalanced the match and opened the possibility of a historic win, which Santa Fe did not take advantage of.

The classic left two curiosities from the point of view of clothing. The first, that Millonarios, due to commercial issues, returned to play with the new white alternative jersey, instead of the traditional blue one. The second: both Santa Fe and Millos went out onto the field to warm up before the game wearing t-shirts and bibs marked with the name of the Bogotá band Morat.

In addition, black balloons marked with the logo of the band, made up of brothers Martín and Simón Vargas, Juan Pablo Isaza and Juan Pablo Villamil, were distributed in the stands.

Several of Morat’s hits also played on the speakers at the El Campín stadium, such as ‘No se va’ and ‘Salir con vida’.

Why Morat’s shirts in the classic?

Why did both teams come out with those shirts? It’s all part of the promotion of Morat’s new tour, titled ‘If Yesterday Were Today’. The dates of the band’s concerts are not yet known nor if they will include performances in Bogotá.

The appearance of the logo on the chest of the Santa Fe and Millonarios players raised the expectations of their fans in Bogotá, taking into account that they have not appeared in the capital for more than a year and a half.

The last time they performed in Bogotá was on the ‘Where are we going?’ tour, in March 2022. On that occasion they did five dates at the Movistar Arena, all with a full house.

Now, the rumor is that the band could perform in El Campín in July of next year.

