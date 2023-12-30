Although the war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East grabbed most of the headlines, Throughout 2023, the United States had to deal with another equally major crisis, but quieter.

One that exploded at his own front door and whose impact, at least in domestic politics, was perhaps more serious. In the 12 months of the fiscal year (between October 2022 and September 2023) Authorities reported record numbers of migrant arrests at the country's borders, especially in the south, which it shares with Mexico.

In total, according to statistics from the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), More than 3,200,000 people were arrested, 20 percent more than in 2022, a year in which all previous records had already been broken.

Although a percentage of them were deported expeditiously and others were taken to detention centers while their immigration processes progress, The majority were allowed to enter the country, generating enormous tension, not only in the border states, but in urban centers such as New York and Chicago, where they were relocated.

And although this wave of migrants was made up of citizens from all over the world, More than 80 percent originated in a country in the Western Hemisphere, including Colombia.

Caravan of migrants advancing towards the border with the United States.

Although compatriots only represented a fraction of that total (approximately 7 percent), the increase compared to previous years was notable and historic.

To put it in context, In 2021 – the highest previous record – the United States only recorded the arrest of about 10,000 Colombians. That number increased to 130,000 in 2022 almost 170,000 in 2023.

The delicate thing for Washington is that the trend in 2024 does not seem to be changing. So far this fiscal year (October and November of this year), more than 600,000 people have already been detained, 30,000 of them nationals.

Figures that, if maintained over the next 10 months, would once again break all previous records.

Diego Chávez-González, senior director for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Migration Policy Institute (MPI).​ Photo: Migration Policy Institute

To understand this phenomenon and its future projection, EL TIEMPO spoke with Diego Chávez-González, senior director for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Migration Policy Institute (MPI).

​

Chávez-González, of Colombian origin, has spent years studying migratory movements in the region as well as this diaspora in the United States.

What explains the enormous migratory flow of Colombians to the United States, which broke a record in 2023?

The increase in Colombian migration to the United States is multifaceted. Comparatively, the migration pattern of Colombians and Venezuelans shows similarities, suggesting a possible 'carryover effect' where Colombian families could be replicating the migratory routes of the Venezuelan population.

What factors influence that?

Expulsion factors such as violence and lack of opportunities in Colombia, along with the attractions of stability and security in the United States, are relevant. Furthermore, Venezuelan migration has been ongoing for several years in Colombia, indicating a possible reconfiguration of the family structure with the union of Colombians and Venezuelans, affecting migration statistics.

Immigration records, which are often based on the head of the family, may not reflect the complexity of blended families, contributing to a distorted perception.

What other elements are there?



A third factor is the pandemic and subsequent lack of opportunity, prompting middle-class families, many with family connections in the United States, to emigrate. Furthermore, the Darién jungle symbolizes irregular migration, and towns like Necoclí have become centers of local economies that facilitate human mobility.

Finally, the decrease in resources and political will to integrate migrants, and the isolation of the migration agenda from broader national objectives, may be encouraging both migrants and host communities to consider migration as a viable option.

A migrant goes with his baby through the Darién jungle, near Bajo Chiquito, the first border port with Panama.

Can we expect equal or higher numbers in 2024?



It is plausible, although with certain reservations. The current era is characterized by unprecedented human mobility, with millions of people in transit throughout the hemisphere. In Colombia, the increase in the migrant population has been notable, and The departure of Colombians could be influenced by reception policies and the benefits perceived by the receiving communities. If the sense of institutional paralysis persists, migration will likely continue.

What could deter this migration?



There are efforts underway to regularize the migrant population, which could deter migration, particularly in mixed families. Economic factors such as high interest rates, inflation and loss of confidence in the private sector will also play a role. The reactivation of economic sectors by the government and the adoption of pragmatic measures and moderation of speech could mitigate some of these migratory flows, although the latter should not be taken as a direct quote.

What can be expected in the United States where the issue has become explosive and will be even more so this year due to the legislative and presidential elections in November?



What I think may happen this year is that we will return to a Title 42 modality (expulsions without regular immigration processing) relatively imposed by the White House, but rather forced by the Republicans and subject to the approval of the budget for Ukraine and Israel that the White House requested. So, I think that's going to make In some way, in these six months, control measures in the United States will be reinforced. There are already some very strong indications of a new wave of restrictive measures where the authorities would have the power to detain people and return them without the need to carry out any type of process, much in the way that was done under title 42 in the It was Trump.

US President Joe Biden could strengthen immigration measures ahead of the 2024 elections.

Former President Trump, who you mentioned, used the immigration issue as the focus of his campaign in 2016 and is making it the epicenter of his new effort to reach the White House. What do you see happening on this front if he returns to power?



It is something that he will continue to do both in the campaign and if he returns to the White House. However, I think that immigration policies in the United States have to undergo reform. And that reform has to be approved by Congress. At this moment, however, there is no room to move any type of reform and I believe that If Trump reaches the White House there will not be room to push for the changes required by the United States immigration system.

Why do you think that?



They will end up being palliative measures from the administration to try to stop the flows. Among Republicans it seems to me that there is more myopia regarding migration. They believe that the immigration problem is something that begins and is resolved on the southwest border. Among Democrats there is a little more openness to understand that migration originates from somewhere and that the solution is multifaceted. However, under the Trump administration, there were programs like USAID in Colombia, like USAID elsewhere in Central America that were useful.



That is to say, despite the restrictive measures and announcements, there are some sectors that allow work on the issue of migration, not only from what happens on the southwest border, but also from the integration processes that other countries have.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

TIME CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON

IN X: @sergom68