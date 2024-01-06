Netflix does it again! The American series 'Deceptions' is gradually conquering the podium of the most watched on the red platform, and it seems that it will not be long before it surpasses the spin-off of 'La casa de papel', 'Berlín'. This production, released on streaming on January 1, is an adaptation of the book 'Fool Me Once' by Harlan Coben, in which an intriguing game of appearances and murders unfolds.

The thriller consists of only eight chapters, with durations ranging between 35 and 55 minutes, and keeps viewers glued to their seats. However, despite its impact,'Tricks' has generated more questions than answers among the audience. That is why in this note we will dive into the end of this American miniseries to discover who was responsible for the death of Joe and what were their reasons.

What is the Netflix series 'Deceptions' about?

The plot follows a family shocked by the supposed death of Joe Burkett (played by Richard Armitage), husband of Maya Stern (played by Michelle Keegan), a former soldier who is stunned when she sees the images of her partner on her daughter's hidden camera.

From this point, Maya embarks on a tireless search for the truth, questioning the veracity of Joe's death. Meanwhile, the series introduces us to the protagonist's nephews, Abby and Daniel, who are determined to discover the person responsible for the death of her mother, Claire, an event that seems to be related to the alleged murder of Joe.

Thus a deadly conspiracy begins to unravel as they try to find out who is behind what happened to Joe, and it all leads to an unexpected end.

Who killed Joe in the Netflix series 'Deceptions'?

In a surprising ending, it is revealed that Joe was really dead and it was Maya who shot him!, just as the Police assumed. But the images were not a product of her imagination, but were manipulated by Judith, Joe's mother, seeking a confession to the crime.

Why did Maya shoot her husband Joe?

The root of the murder goes back in time, linked to the murder of Maya's sister, Claire, during a robbery. Maya always suspected Joe's possible involvement in that act, which led her to undertake an investigation on her behalf. She performed ballistic tests on the gun Joe kept at home, confirming her connection to the crime.

Eventually, Maya and Joe met in a park, where the confrontation reached a fever pitch. It was at that moment when Maya, faced with the truth and the extreme situation, ended up shooting him in the chest, ending Joe's life. An outcome full of drama that closed the cycle of secrets and suspicions between the two.

'Maya' and 'Joe' were a completely normal couple. Photo: Netflix See also A vehicle burns at the roundabout of the La Noria shopping center in Murcia

Why did Joe end the life of Claire, Maya's sister, and what secret was he hiding?

Police officer Sami Kierce (played by Adeel Akhtar) made a shocking discovery: Maya had been responsible for the murder of her husband Joe. However, this was not all he discovered. He also learned the motive behind Claire's murder at the hands of Joe. It turns out that Claire had uncovered all of the Burkett family's shady dealings in the pharmaceutical industry, revealing that her products were dangerous, but generated huge financial profits.

When Joe learned of this revelation, he acted by eliminating Claire, and in response to this act, Maya took justice into her own hands and ended Joe's life as an act of revenge for her sister's death. This was the shocking outcome that closed the cycle of 'Deceptions'.

Who is in the cast of 'Deceptions' Netflix series?