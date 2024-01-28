'Alf' was an emblematic television series of the 80s and 90s that has left an indelible mark on the generations that grew up during that period. Despite the fond memories it evokes in its audience, the production process of the series was a nightmare for the actors, who often appeared upset and dissatisfied when giving life to their characters.

The series, which became part of popular slang thanks to its emblematic phrase “no problem,” pronounced by the extroverted extraterrestrial protagonist, hid behind the cameras a reality of exhausting days and a tense work environment. This environment became so unpleasant that it led several actors to walk away from their profession. Max Wright, who played Willie Tanner, is a clear example of this situation, as he even developed a deep hatred towards ALF.

Who was Max Wright, the popular Willie from 'Alf'?

Before his worldwide recognition as Willie Tanner in 'Alf', Max Wright had an outstanding acting career and a personal life far from scandals. Born in Detroit in 1943, Wright trained in the Broadway theater during his teenage years. He married Linda Ybarrondo, with whom he shared his life and had two children, Ben and Daisy.

His television career began with the film 'In Fashion' in 1975 and was consolidated with roles in films such as 'All That Jazz' and 'Reds', as well as the sitcom 'Buffalo Bill'. It was in this context of popularity of science fiction and alien stories that Paul Fusco decided to create 'Alf'.

What was the 'Alf' series about?

The series 'Alf', an acronym for alien life form, focuses on a friendly extraterrestrial from Melmac who accidentally lands in the house of the Tanners, a typical Californian family.

The show premiered on September 22, 1986 on NBC and quickly became a hit, thanks to the charm of Alf, a puppet operated by Fusco and sometimes played by Hungarian actor Michu Meszaros. The series combined a light plot with plots and comic situations, characteristics of the sitcoms of the time.

Why did Max Wright and the rest of the cast hate Alf?

However, the success of 'Alf' and its charismatic protagonist generated tensions during filming, mainly due to jealousy between the cast and the technical demands of filming with a puppet. This created a challenging work environment, especially for Max Wright, who struggled with the idea of ​​being overshadowed by a doll. Fusco admitted the tense relationship between 'Alf' and the cast, and at the end of the last recording Wright left quickly, without goodbyes. Actress Anne Schedeen (Katherine Tanner, Willie's wife on the series) described filming as a nightmare due to its slow pace.

'Alf' ended abruptly after four seasons and 99 episodes. It left an ending unresolved. In 1996, an attempt was made to close it with the film 'Project Alf', but with a completely different cast, which disappointed fans.

What happened to the ALF actors until today?

Subsequently, the Tanner family actors gradually moved away from acting. Schedeen continued in show business until 2001 before becoming a decorator and antique dealer. The fictional children, Lynn and Brian, also distanced themselves from acting, with Lynn dedicating herself to fashion and yoga, and Brian choosing a career in the Navy.

Max Wright's life, marked by ups and downs and controversies, faced personal problems that impacted his career. Despite his success in 'Alf', he missed out on important opportunities, such as a featured role in 'Friends'. He continued to perform on Broadway and was nominated for a Tony Award, but faced scandals that damaged his reputation. In 2012, he was accused of illegal activities, allegations he denied. Subsequently, he retired from public life and lived discreetly in California until his death on June 26, 2019, at age 75.