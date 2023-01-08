Mauricio Mesones He made a big impact when he announced via Instagram, on August 2, 2019, that he was leaving Bareto, the alternative tropical music group of which he had been the lead vocalist since 2008, for 11 years. With his voice the songs became famous “My grandfather has already died”, “Hesitating with ayahuasca”, “Spinning woman”, and “Don’t play with the devil”, to name a few. This led the orchestra to be nominated twice for the Latin Grammy Award in 2012 and 2016.

Why did Mauricio Mesones leave Bareto?

On Instagram, Mauricio Mesones avoided explaining the reason for leaving Bareto. “A very important cycle in my professional career closes . I thank you all for the support and love I received during all this time.

However, weeks later he slipped that he was pressured. “I did not plan to leave Bareto. (Happened) things that I was not willing to put up with” he declared to RPP.

And in this line, Mauricio Mesones emphasized that he did not leave Bareto to promote his solo career with Martín Choy (La Sarita and Los Mojarras) and Rafael Miranda, as was said at the time.

“I did not go out because I felt overshadowed. I left due to problems completely unrelated to music, ”he asserted.

In conversation with La República, Mauricio Mesones affirmed that he did not deny that people call him Bareto. And in another interview he emphasized: “Friends we are not, that they go as they have to go. I would never go back to Bareto”.

Mauricio Mesones believes that he has had more freedom when composing songs, after his stage in Bareto.

What happened to Mauricio Mesones after leaving Bareto?

After leaving Bareto, Mauricio Mesones concentrated on creating music such as the solo single “Pagarás”, and “Cuando Callas”, a collaboration with Agua Marina, as well as “Pateando las calles” with Barrio Calavera. He also released in 2022, his album Mauricio Mesones y el Viaje Tropical live from the Gran Teatro Nacional.

However, the biggest surprise was given on January 7, 2023 via Instagram. Mauricio Mesones revealed that he would be part of the sixth season of “La voz Perú”. “What a thrill to discover new talents together with three greats of music that I greatly admire: Eva Ayllón, Maricarmen Marín and Raúl Romero,” he wrote.