America remembers this August 28, the 60th anniversary of one of the speeches that has marked that nation, the famous I have a dream (I have a dream) by Martin Luther King Jr..

The leader of the civil rights movement delivered that speech during what was called the March on Washingtonwhich brought together thousands of people – mostly Afro-Americans – in the US capital under the slogan “employment, justice and peace”.

Even today there are many facts about one of the most important men of the 20th century that are not as well known as when he was born -the January 15, 1929 – was named after his father, Michael King.

But six years later, King’s father visited Germany, where he learned of King’s life. Martin Lutherthe leader of the Protestant Reformation.

He later told himself that he was so inspired that he returned home and He officially changed his name and that of his eldest son to Martin Luther King.

King he was just 39 years old when he was assassinated on April 4, 1968. She had suffered other attempts on his life before and after his death they would murder his mother.

He spent some 13 years campaigning for civil rights and racial equality, in which he was arrested 30 times, largely for petty crimes and also for leading protests.

But according to the King Center, in that short period of time he was able to make more progress toward racial equality in America than in the previous 350 years.

After being arrested in October 1960 after a sit-in at an Atlanta department store, he was held in state prison.he from Georgia.

From there he wrote to his wife, Coretta, telling her that he hoped that “the excessive suffering that is now coming to our family will go some way to making Atlanta a better cityGeorgia a better state and America a better country.”

These are some facts about his life and his struggle that you may not have known.

1. “I have a dream” was improvised

It was August 1963 and the African-American leader was giving what would become his most famous speech when gospel singer Mahalia Jackson yelled: “Tell them about the dream, Martin!”

That led King to change his original speech and pick up on a sermon he had delivered earlier, where he described an “American dream” that was equal and accessible to all citizens.

“I have a dream that my four young children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by their character.. Today I have a dream,” King said.

Their dream of equality is quintessentially American, said Lerone Martin, director of Stanford University’s Martin Luther King Jr. Institute for Research and Education.

“For all the belittling he endured, King did a wonderful job of constantly trying to show how his efforts were in line with American ideals.”

2. He asked for help for a woman who almost killed him

In September 1958, King was approached by a mentally challenged woman while signing copies of his latest book, Stride Toward Freedom, in New York.

The woman wanted to verify that it was indeed King and then tried to stab him with a knife.

During his hospitalization, doctors said that he was “a sneeze away from death”because the gun was buried very close to the aorta, according to the King Institute.

After learning that the woman was mentally ill, King said: “I don’t hold a grudge against her“and instead requested that he receive mental treatment.

On June 30, 1974, six years after King’s murder, a 23-year-old man fatally shot his mother, Alberta Williams King, as she played the organ during a service at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

The attacker was found guilty and sentenced to death.

But then he was sentenced again to life in prison in part because of the King family’s opposition to the death penalty.

3. He was a fan of Star Trek

Throughout his life, King wrote five books and published numerous collections of his letters and sermons.

His 1964 book, Why We Can’t Wait, chronicles the events that led to Birmingham, Alabama’s historic campaign to end segregation.

But His status as a social leader and thinker did not make him alien to other phenomena of his time such as science fiction and television hits..

Nichelle Nichols, the actress known for the role of Lieutenant Nyota Ohura on Star Trek, was once introduced to someone who claimed to be “his greatest admirer”: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

When she informed King that she planned to leave the show, King insisted that she could not walk away from that iconic role.

“For the first time on television we will be seen as we should be seen every day, as smart, quality, beautiful people … who can go into space,” the leader told him, according to Nichols.

“I stood there reflecting that every word he said was the truth. In that moment, the world changed for me.”

She would continue in the role for years.

4. The King family paid for the birth of Julia Roberts

In an interview with journalist Gayle King that went viral, actress Julia Roberts confirmed a little-known fact about the day she was born.

“The King family paid my hospital billsshe said, adding that the Roberts and King families became close because their parents welcomed the King children to their Atlanta acting school.

The actress recalled that Coretta Scott King, Martin Luther King’s wife, called her mother, Betty Lou Bredemus, to to know if the couple’s children could go to the academy because they had trouble finding them a place where they could study acting.

The journalist, who has the same last name but is not related to the civil rights defender, recalled in the interview that in the 1960s it was difficult for one to see children from black families studying with children from white families.

Later, when Julia was born and her family couldn’t pay their hospital bills, King and Coretta “helped us out of a bind,” the actress explained.

