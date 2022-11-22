This Tuesday, November 22, Manchester United made official the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo through their social networks where they notified that the decision was by mutual agreement and briefly thanked them for their contributions with the shirt of the Red DevilsFurthermore, they made it clear that erik tenhag He will continue on the bench in search of progressing sportingly.
“Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the institution immediately and by mutual agreement. The club appreciates the player’s immense contribution during his two spells at Manchester United, where he had the chance to score 145 goals in 346 games played, and also wishes him To his family all the best for the future. Manchester United will continue to focus on the progress the team has made under the leadership of Erik ten Hag towards success on the pitch.”
– Posted by Man United.
After the controversial statements by the Portuguese star in an interview with Piers Morganwhere he broke out against the managers of Manchester United and the most recent managers of the team, Ralf Rangnick Y erik tenhagcoupled with the terrible relationship with the latter, the relationship of the Portuguese with the club came to an end.
The problems began in the preseason with the death of one of his babies, coupled with the fact that United failed to qualify for the Champions League, the media reported that the player sought to leave the club with the aim of joining a team with participation in the European Cup, after all that and the bad relationship with the Dutch coach erik tenhag.
Prior to the World Cup, the interview that the ‘Bug‘He argued with the English journalist where the situation would clearly end, because after a series of situations, he lashed out at the coach and the owners of the club with his statements, in this way, there would be no return to Manchester for the top scorer in football history and finally, a few days later, the team would end up making the end of their history together official.
Cristiano Ronaldo He had two spells at Old Trafford: the first one from the 2003-04 season until June 2009 when he emigrated to Real Madrid; while the second from mid-2021 to today, November 22 after a season and a half.
While in concentration with the Portugal team ahead of his debut in Qatar 2022, the five-time World Cup player wrote a farewell message after the end of his second spell as a player for the Red Devils.
“After discussions with Manchester United, we mutually agreed to end our contract. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never change. It feels like the right time to look for a new challenge. I wish the team all the best in the remainder of the season and in the future.”
– Cristiano Ronaldo.
