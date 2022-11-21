the ceremony of World Cup Qatar 2022 was one of the most anticipated sporting events this year, due to rumors that Shakira I would sing; However, the Colombian singer rejected the proposal and, some time later, it was confirmed that her compatriot Maluma would be in charge of opening the show in the Arab country.

Thousands of fans were waiting and tuned into the Qatar World Cup channels from early hours to see their idol at the opening ceremony, but he did not appear. In this note we tell you what happened and why he was not present at the stadium on November 20.

How was the Qatar 2022 World Cup ceremony?

The ceremony began with a speech by Morgan Freeman, BTS’s Jungkook show, and an artistic number mixed with great lighting. The dancers who starred in this act captured the attention and applause of the public present. Similarly, through social networks, users praised the start of the opening of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The World Cup mascot made its appearance and, together with the others, moved the public. Those in charge of the artistic number wore the shirts of the nominated countries.

The absence of Maluma at the opening of Qatar 2022

The ceremony was already ending and many Latin American attendees wondered: Where is Maluma? The social networks detonated with memes about the Colombian reggaetonero, but there were no traces of him, nor signs on his official platforms.

Jungkook made his entrance to the stage. The k-pop fans resounded in the Qatar stadium, but there was another percentage that was discouraged, waiting for Maluma to enter her and surprise. This did not happen.

What happened to Maluma?

Days ago, the official account of the FIFA World Cup announced on its official social networks that Maluma would be present at the Qatar 2022 World Cup together with Myriam Fares; however, her stay was only limited to the Fan Fest.

This event was held on Saturday, November 19, one day before the opening ceremony. Apparently, the rumors about the presence of Maluma as a replacement for Shakira were so many that the fans got carried away and did not find out that her idol would only sing at the Fan Fest, so they did not tune in to said event.

Maluma leaves interview after questions about Qatar 2022

The Colombian singer went to a television set to provide information about his presence at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Some time later, Maluma surprised by unexpectedly leaving the set, stating that the driver’s questions were “rude.”

“It is something that I cannot solve. I only came here to enjoy life, enjoy football and the football party. It’s not something I really have to get involved in,” she stated.

Maluma responds to critics for his presence in Qatar 2022

Subsequently, Maluma communicated with his followers to express his opinion in the face of the wave of criticism against him for accepting the invitation to Qatar 2022: “If some did not want to come, it is their problem, but I am here facing reality and bringing light To the whole world”.

Will Maluma participate in a project with Sergio George?

Sergio George announced caused great astonishment by appearing with Marc Anthony and Maluma in a video that he shared on his social networks. This joint appearance means that the duo of artists have come together again to carry out a musical project under the tutelage of the music producer.

As indicated by the multi-award-winning music producer, the soon-to-be-launched song will be part of Marc Anthony’s new album.

Maluma expresses his pride by appearing at the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Through his social networks, Maluma showed how happy he was to open the Qatar 2022 World Cup Fan Fest and sent a message to his detractors: “We are in Qatar, last song, representing my culture, my country. This hat was thrown at me from the audience and I am going to wear it with honor and pride. Whatever it is, whatever they say, say what they want, we have the anthem for the world cup and we continue to sing from Qatar”.

This was the presentation of Maluma at the 2022 World Cup Fan Fest

Despite the criticism, Maluma appeared at the Qatar 2022 World Cup Fan Fest presentation and, although thousands of users rejected his presence on social networks, he was proud to be on stage.

Maluma fulfills his promise by giving a house to a child with cancer

The icon of the urban genre has always been ready to offer his help in works of a social nature. Such was the case that he starred with a child from Medellín, Colombia. The 12-year-old boy was diagnosed with cancer and Maluma, in order to encourage him, decided to give him a lavish present: a house.