Said Yassin (Cairo)

Mai Kassab returns to Ramadan drama, after an absence of five years since she participated in 2017, in the series “For the highest price” with Nelly Karim, Zina, Nabil Al-Halafawi and Ahmed Fahmy, and her return comes through the series “Happy Dreams”, which is currently shown, and co-starring. With Yousra, Ghada Adel, Shaima Seif, Nabil Nour El Din, Imad Rashad, Intisar, Tamer Hejres, and Malak Qura, for a story, script, and dialogue by Hala Khalil and directed by Amr Arafa.

Mai expressed her happiness with the good reactions on the critical and public levels that she receives daily about the series, and that she won the bet on the work in general since only two episodes of the script were shown to her at the beginning, and on her role in particular, where she embodies the character of a woman named “Laila” who suffers from the problem of lack of Reproduction, which causes her a lot of psychological disorders and problems presented by the series, whose events revolve around three completely different women in terms of form, content and social environments, but they find a point for human contact, and they use together to overcome the problems and crises they face without sermons or slogans, but Through carefully written situations and details, she confirmed that she was excited to participate in the work for many considerations, including the good script that she wrote carefully and the tremendous capabilities of the author and director Hala Khalil, as she took the events to amazing areas in analyzing the crisis of the three heroines, and in a deeper reading of the woman who is not adapted to her surroundings, Regardless of her social and economic level, she explained how the woman is an unfulfilled creature, from whom everyone expects unlimited giving. She pointed out that the character of “Laila” is an ordinary wife, who represents many models. Of the wives, loving, loyal and devoted, and can reach the farthest point in achieving happiness for her husband, but she does not find what equals this sincerity, so she discovers that she was an idiot, rather than a sacrifice.

She indicated that her greatest happiness came through the renewal of her cooperation with Yousra, Ghada Adel, and director Amr Arafa in one work, for the second time after an absence of eight years since she participated with them in the series “Saraya Abdeen” in 2014.